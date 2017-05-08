Lincolnton holds Relay For Life

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

The chill and overcast skies didn’t dampen the enthusiasm shared by cancer survivors, their families, caregivers and supporters at the Relay For Life event held in the Lincolnton High School stadium on Friday.

After the welcome address, Lincolnton High School’s Junior ROTC presented the colors and the National Anthem was sung by the Lincolnton High School’s chorus. City of Lincolnton Mayor Ed Hatley, Lincoln County Board of Commissioners chairman Bill Beam, Lincoln County Schools superintendent Dr. Sherry Hoyle, Lincoln County Apple Queen Keely Stempien and Teen Miss Lincoln County Abbey Klappert read the names of those who have died from cancer. The Lincolnton High School cheerleaders led the survivor walk around the track, which was completely lined with luminaries labeled with the names of those whom have been touched by cancer.

Relay teams offered an array of food, fun and games for participants. There was a cupcake decorating tent run by members of Laboratory United Methodist Church and a Superman changing booth at the Messiah Methodist Church booth. It was hard to decide which was more popular at the Lincolnton Animal Hospital booth — the superhero masks or the Chick-fil-A sandwiches. The theme for this year’s Lincolnton Relay was “Superheroes.”

A 15-year breast cancer survivor, Brenda Kinney, walked with her granddaughter on Friday.

“It’s an awesome time to see everybody coming out and all these survivors, some for longer than I have been and some just newly diagnosed and surviving,” she said. “The support that’s here from the community, friends and family makes your journey through cancer a little bit easier. It is a journey and everybody’s journey is different.”

When Kinney was first diagnosed, her oldest daughter was a junior in high school and her youngest daughter was in seventh grade.

“It was difficult for them and now they have daughters and to think that this is the world that we live in and they may be faced with the same issue is unfortunate and frightening,” she said.

Ronald Johnson of Vale was at Relay with his wife and grandchildren. He has been touched by cancer twice. He was first diagnosed with in 1984 with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and most recently in 2013 with lung cancer. He still has to undergo another six months of chemotherapy for the lung cancer.

“I’ve got over it but it puts a dent in your life,” he said.

A second Relay event will be held at East Lincoln High School, located on Highway 73 in Denver, on Friday beginning at 6 p.m.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard