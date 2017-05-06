Roser’s walkoff home run gives Eagles tournament title

DENVER—It has been a historic season for Lincoln Charter baseball, and on Friday the program reached another milestone.

Nick Roser hit a walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh to give the Eagles a 5-4 win over Pine Lake Prep in the Southern Piedmont 1A Conference championship game.

The school’s first SPC tournament title follows on the heels of a 14-2 regular season that earned Lincoln Charter a share of first place with defending state champion Cherryville.

Now the Eagles (20-5) head into the playoffs as the league’s No. 1 seed.

A varsity player since his freshman year, Roser has witnessed Lincoln Charter’s steady climb to the top of the conference, and now this payoff season.

“The guys that have been together since my freshman year have grown up,” the senior first baseman said. “We have built a family kind of bond, and it has helped us. We have been getting closer each year and this year we have been putting things together more.”

The hit that put Lincoln Charter over the top Friday came with one out and the game tied 4-4. Roser jumped on the first pitch from Pride reliever Shane Connolly and drove it well over the fence in left.

“I knew they were going to give me something off-speed because I don’t see many fastballs,” Roser said. “I was only going to swing at something in my zone. The guy threw me an inside curveball and it hung up a little and I grabbed it.”

The game was tight throughout as Lincoln Charter went up 2-0 in the first but saw Pine Lake Prep (14-6) tie the game in the second and go ahead 3-2 in the third.

The Eagles trailed again 4-3 in the bottom of the sixth before pulling even on Jackson Farnsworth’s hit to center that brought Kenny Schild home.

After helping his own cause, Farnsworth retired the Pride in order in the top of the seventh inning to set the stage for Roser.

Farnsworth allowed five hits in going the distance while walking two and striking out one.

Zach Bennett went 2-for-3 for the Eagles and got his team on the board in the first inning with a two-run double to the base of the fence in left-center.

No one had more than one hit for Pine Lake Prep, which pulled the upset of the tournament Wednesday with a 6-5 road win at Cherryville.

“To come through here and win the tournament and lock up the top seed, this is a first for our baseball program,” Lincoln Charter coach Scott Clark said. “We’re just going to keep playing our style of game. This is a fun group, one of the best I’ve had.”

