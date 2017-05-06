Lady Rebels edge East Lincoln, win fourth straight tournament title

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

CLAREMONT—After last week’s lopsided win by the Lady Rebels over visiting East Lincoln in the regular season finale for both teams, you had to wonder if Friday night’s Southern District-7 tournament championship game would be much of a contest at all.

But what a difference a week makes. West Lincoln (17-6) held off a gallant effort by the Lady Mustangs Friday night to hang on for a 9-8 victory, gaining a sweep of the regular season and tournament championships.

After East Lincoln closed to within one run in the seventh inning when Kylie Thress scored on a wild pitch, the Lady Mustangs put the tying and go-ahead runs on base with no outs. But West Lincoln starting pitcher Adison Rhyne got an infield popup, a strikeout and a fielder’s choice to close out the win.

The two teams went back and forth at each other all night. Every time that the Lady Rebels would seem to build a comfortable lead, East Lincoln would claw their way back

After West Lincoln build a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning with just one hit, the Lady Mustangs answered with two runs in the top of the second.

Back-to back doubles with two outs in the home half of the second inning by Carson Warlick and Chloe Saine gave the Lady Rebels a 4-2 lead, and West Lincoln extended the margin to 6-2 in the fourth with a two-run homer off the bat of Kylee Leonhardt.

But East Lincoln never gave in. MaKayla Watts delivered a two-run double in the top of the fifth inning, and Caitlin Reel followed with an RBI double to trim the Lady Rebels lead to 6-5.

And again West Lincoln answered with three runs of their own, highlighted by Warlick’s two-run double to go up 9-5.

The Lady Mustangs made it a 9-7 game with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth, before their rally fell just short in the seventh.

Warlick had a huge night for the Lady Rebels, going 4 for 4 at the plate with two doubles and two RBIs. She also scored a pair of runs. Leonhardt and Meredith Ferguson added two hits apiece for West Lincoln. Rhyne picked up the win on the mound.

East Lincoln (15-7) was led by Maddi Hatfield and Watts, with two hits each. They combined to drive in 4 of the Lady Mustangs eight runs. The Lady Rebels outhit East Lincoln 10 to 8, while both teams committed 2 errors and left six runners on base.

West Lincoln will enter next week’s 2A playoffs as the number one seed out of the SD-7, meaning at least a couple home games. The Lady Rebels have now won four straight regular season and tournament titles.

With the new seeding process that seeds only conference regular season and tournament champions, East Lincoln will go in as a wild card and be seeded by overall record.

East Lincoln 020 032 1 – 8 8 2

West Lincoln 310 230 x – 9 10 2

WP: Adison Rhyne LP: Emily Stolzenbach

Images courtesy of Tana Farmer / Special to the L and Tana Farmer / Special to the LTN