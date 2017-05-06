Deputies: One dead after shootout

Staff report

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating after a person was killed in a shootout northeast of Lincolnton.

Investigators said “a group of people” were involved in the shootout on Painter Lane, off of Buffalo Shoals Road.

Emergency workers received a call around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday that shots had been fired near a home. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found one person dead in the front yard of the home.

The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin. Detectives are currently interviewing witnesses to the incident, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.