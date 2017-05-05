Surratt named NCHSAA Male Athlete of the Year

Staff report

For Sage Surratt, the athletic awards just keep on rolling in. On Thursday, he may have received his biggest of all.

Surratt was awarded the Pat Best Memorial Trophy in Chapel Hill, which is given to the male and female athletes of the year. The two-sport athlete at Lincolnton High School, starred as a wide receiver on the football field and shooting guard on the basketball court.

This year in football, Surratt led the state with 129 receptions totaling 2,104 yards and 28 touchdowns. His senior year total made him the leading receiver in state history with a total of 366 receptions, covering 5,926 yards with 80 total touchdowns during his four-year career. His 5,926 career receiving yards surpass the previous career mark set by Charlotte Independence’s Mohamed Massaquoi in 2004 by more than 1,000 yards. His football accolades are numerous. Parade All-American First Team and Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year just to name a few. Football teams with him on the squad posted a record of 57-5 during his career.

In basketball, Surratt led the state in points per game, scoring 34.7 per contest, one of the top averages in the country. He completed his high school career as the second highest scorer in state history with 2,951 points, an average of more than 27 points per game. He was twice named All-State, and teams he played on finished with a record of 78-4 over the course of his career.

On top of all the athletic accomplishments, Surratt boasts a GPA in excess of 5.0 and is in the top three of his graduating class. He plans to attend Wake Forest University to play football for the Demon Deacons on an athletic scholarship.

The Female Athlete of the Year award went to Mikayla Boykin of Clinton High School. Boykin returned to the basketball court this season after missing her sophomore and junior seasons with two separate knee injuries, leading her team to the 2A state title.

She broke a record for points in a game with 62, and later broke that record with a 63-point game. Boykin also broke the single-season scoring record this past season with 1,159 points. She will continue her academic and basketball career next year as she will join the Duke Blue Devils on a basketball scholarship.

Image courtesy of Contributed