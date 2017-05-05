SD-7 names all-conference tennis team

Staff report

The Southern District-7 2A has announced the all-conference girls tennis team for the 2017 season. East Lincoln placed two players on the team, Shelby Auvil and Bethany Owens. Kylee Leonhardt and Mailee Weaver from West Lincoln was named to the all-conference squad, along with Lincolnton’s Francesca Rovalino.

Zoe Huffman of Maiden was the SD-7 player of the year, and East Lincoln’s Rollin Mackel was the conference coach of the year. The complete all-conference team is listed below.

East Lincoln: Shelby Auvil, Bethany Owens; West Lincoln: Kylee Leonhardt, Mailee Weaver; Lincolnton: Francesca Rovalino; Maiden: Gracie Arrowood, Easton Finger, Zoe Huffman, Toni Laney; Newton-Conover: Shelby Graff; West Caldwell: Annie Bean, Abbey Parsons.

Player of the Year: Zoe Huffman – Maiden

Coach of the Year: Rollin Mackel – East Lincoln