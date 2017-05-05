Obituaries — 5-5-17

Joan Eleanor Stamey Campbell

NEWTON — Joan Eleanor Stamey Campbell, age 76, passed away on Thursday, May 4, 2017, at Trinity Village in Hickory.

Born December 6, 1940, in Lincoln County, she was the daughter of the late James Coon “Bud” Stamey and Ila Mae Long Stamey. Joan was a homemaker and a member at Mays Chapel United Methodist Church in Maiden.

In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Coy Alvin “Pepsi” Campell; and brother, Hal Dean Stamey.

Those left to cherish her memory are son, Coy Campbell and wife, Becky of Lincolnton; daughters, Paulette Sigmon and husband, Harry of Claremont, Debbie Gilbert of Maiden, Louann Keener and husband, Greg of Claremont, and Joann Nash of Lincolnton; brother, Donald Stamey and wife, Peggy of Lincolnton; sister, Rachel Bame of Iron Station; sister in-law, Barbara Jean Stamey of Lincolnton; grandchildren, Matthew Sigmon, Trisha Sigmon, Beth Gilbert, Michelle Gilbert, Scott Keener, Nicole Keener, Samantha Nash, Olivia Nash, Kenneth Campbell and Adam Campbell; and six great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at Mays Chapel United Methodist Church in Maiden on Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 5 p.m. with Rev. Byron Alexander officiating. Burial will follow at Mays Chapel United Methodist Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Drum Funeral Home in Newton on Saturday, May 6, 2017, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Condolences may be sent to the Campbell families at www.drumfh-conover.com

Drum Funeral Home & Cremations in Conover is serving the Campbell family.

Paul David Lingerfelt

Paul David Lingerfelt, age 70, of Oklahoma Court in Lincolnton, died on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.

A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2017, at Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Paul was born January 31, 1947, in Lincoln County, to the late Mary Lingerfelt. In addition to his mother, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Lingerfelt; stepson, Todd Cook; and stepdaughter, Robin Cook. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and then later worked as an operator at Timken for 28 years.

He is survived by two sons, David Lingerfelt of Durham and Paul Lingerfelt of Lincolnton; a brother, Roy Lingerfelt of Lincolnton; thirteen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and a stepdaughter, Sherry Cook of Iron Station.

Memorials may be made to Gaston Hospice, 258 E. Garrison Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28054.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton served the Lingerfelt family.

Sonya Settlemyre Abernethy

Sonya Settlemyre Abernethy, 51, of Hickory died May 2, 2017.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held May 6, 2017 at 3 p.m. at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church in Maiden. Burial will follow at Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Claremont. The family will receive friends this evening from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Abernethy family.

Ruby Fay Propst

Ruby Fay Propst, 78, of Hickory died April 30, 2017.

A funeral service will be at 3 p.m. today at Gateway Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Providence Road Baptist Church Maiden. The family received friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. May 4, 2017 at Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home.

Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Propst family.

Tony Douglas Curtis

Tony Douglas Curtis, 54, of Hickory died April 30, 2017.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. May 6, 2017 at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service.

Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is servin