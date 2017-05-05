NC Works Job Listings — 5-5-17

JOB FAIR ~ JOB NUMBER 10683401

Major Catawba County employer will have a hiring event at Gaston College, 511 S. Aspen Street, Lincolnton on Wednesday, May 10. Hiring for manufacturing associates.

JOB FAIR ~ JOB NUMBER 10688185

Employer will have a hiring event at the NC Works Career Center-Lincoln, on Thursday, May 11, 10 am-1 pm. Hiring for janitorial-general cleaner.

WAREHOUSE OPERATOR ~ JOB NUMBER 10688154

Unloading and receiving trucks. Must be able to lift 50 pounds on a regular basis throughout day. Picking and shipping. Ability to read pick list, packing slips and other warehouse documents. Previous warehouse experience on forklift will be a plus. Requires HS diploma/GED and 6 months experience.

FLATBED DRIVER ~ JOB NUMBER 10688804

Class A CDL required, clean driving record. Must be physically able to throw tarps when required. Be able to complete paper logs while still available. Home every weekend and once during the week.

CARPENTER ~ JOB NUMBER 10688866

Framing, roofing, landscaping, drywall, painting, pressure washing, etc. Must have some knowledge of tools and materials used in these areas and how to use them. Requires valid driver’s license, HS diploma/GED and 6 months experience.

GROUNDS MAINTENANCE TECHNICIAN ~ JOB NUMBER 10688767

Responsible for maintaining county-owned properties. Applies fertilizer and irrigates lawns and plants; aerates soil, seeds lawns; prunes shrubs and trees. Removes leaves from lawns, parking lots, and walkways; removes ice, snow, leaves, trash, and debris from sidewalks. Operates equipment such as a chainsaw, large riding mowers, bush hog, and backhoe. Requires valid NCDL, a safe driving record, and the ability to obtain a NC Pesticide license within six months of employment.

STOCK RECEIVER ~ JOB NUMBER 10686593

Performs warehouse and janitorial duties and follows company policies and procedures. The duties may include fork lift operation, palletizing and operating floor machines. Must be flexible and willing to complete all tasks that are assigned.

PAINTER ~ JOB NUMBER 10689504

Will paint interior and exterior of homes. Will paint trim. Must take pride in their work. This is a smoke-free environment. Experience is a plus, prefer 1 year. Requires valid driver’s license.