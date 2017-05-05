Local golfers qualify for state tournaments

Connor Bain of North Lincoln and Bauer Galloway of West Lincoln have qualified for next week’s state golf tournaments.

Bain shot a 76 in the 3A West Regional at Irish Creek Country Club in Kannapolis earlier this week, and advances to the 3A state tournament at Foxfire Golf Club in Pinehurst on Monday and Tuesday.

Galloway shot a 79 at the 2A West Regional, then had to win a five-man sudden death playoff to qualify for the 2A state tournament at Beacon Ridge Country Club at Southern pines on Monday and Tuesday.