Lincoln Charter’s Bennett signs with Rockingham Community College
Lincoln Charter’s Zach Bennett recently signed to play college baseball at Rockingham Community College in Wentworth. Bennett is currently hitting .521 for the Eagles, with a pair of home runs and 34 RBIs. The senior has 37 hits on the season, with 22 runs scored. Pictured are seated left to right: Raikes Bennett (father), Zach Bennett and Angie Bennett (mother). Standing left to right: Phillip Loftin (travel baseball coach), Scott Clark (Lincoln Charter head coach) and Jonathan Bryant (Lincoln Charter Chief Administrator).
Image courtesy of Contributed
