East Lincoln schools sweep literary competition awards

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

The winning entries for the Arts Council of Lincoln County’s 34th annual Robinson-Lineberger Literary Competition represented a wide range of writing style and topics from Lincoln County Schools students.

The elementary prose winner, Rock Springs Elementary student Emily Stanton, wrote a story entitled “Revenge of the Squirrel,” where squirrels attempt to take over the world. NASA sent people to the moon to protect them from the squirrels but soon NASA got taken over by the squirrels and the people were left stranded. The squirrels’ take-over was thwarted by a family living in Kentucky.

“The squirrels had mini X-wing fighters that they flew around in,” Stanton said. “I always knew squirrels were evil and I think they might try to take over the world one day.”

Elementary poetry winner Presley Smith also attends Rock Springs. She wrote about

a constellation and what the moon looks like at night.

East Lincoln Middle School student Cole Mencl penned a critical essay about the ethics and morals of war.

“I tried to add both perspectives of the argument because I feel that both had valid points,” he said. “I wanted people to decide on which argument was correct. I intentionally made it so no one won the argument because that would eliminate the entire purpose.”

The middle school first place poetry winner was East Lincoln Middle School student Alexa Lewis. Writing is a passion for Lewis thanks in part to a third grade teacher who gave the class journals to write in daily. Normally she writes prose but decided to do something new and entered a poem, “Words Left Unsaid,” which is about following the silent communication between two people who are arguing.

“It’s about the things we’re afraid to say but still communicate through expressions,” she said. “There are a lot of things we don’t get to say that we would like to.”

East Lincoln High School student Alyssa Dale took home both the prose and poetry prizes this year. She was initially just going to just enter poetry but decided to enter a couple of the stories that she’d written.

The poem she entered is about attending the funeral of her Hungarian grandfather, who died when she was in fifth grade.

“I didn’t really know him and he didn’t speak a whole lot of English,” she said. “There was always that divide between us and at his funeral I wasn’t as sad as I would have been if I had known him better. The whole poem is framed around the feelings of guilt I had when I went to the funeral and everyone else was so sad and I didn’t feel that way.”

“The Mute,” her prose entry, is about a little boy who is deaf. His parents aren’t very intelligent so they don’t know how to help him. He feels neglected and runs away.

“The story ends in a hopeful note of him finding a place to belong,” she said.

Dale plans to attend the writing program at Appalachian State. She’d like to become an editor. She discovered her love of editing by helping her friends with their English papers.

“I like being able to help them find the right words to say what they want to say,” she said.

The Robinson-Lineberger Literary Competition was established by the trustees of Flo Robinson’s estate to memorialize her lifelong love of literature. Her husband, Robert Lineberger, helped establish the competition after her death. His estate continues to support the competition.

The 2017 winners –

Elementary Prose

1st Place: Emily Stanton, Rock Springs

2nd Place: Jack Wuerdeman, Rock Springs

3rd Place: Breanna Hartzell, Catawba Springs

Honorable Mention: Cooper Houser, Union

Elementary Poetry

1st Place: Presley Smith, Rock Springs

2nd Place: Hallie Black, Union

3rd Place: Tiago Field, Catawba Springs

Honorable Mention: Allie Padgett, North Brook

Middle School Prose

1st Place: Cole Mencl, East Lincoln Middle

2nd Place: Tucker Birmingham, East Lincoln Middle

3rd Place: Sophia D’Alessio, East Lincoln Middle

Honorable Mention: Tiffany Alvarado, Lincolnton Middle

Middle School Poetry

1st Place: Alexa Lewis, East Lincoln Middle

2nd Place: Alison Brown, East Lincoln Middle

3rd Place: Aubrey Spicola, East Lincoln Middle

Honorable Mention: Airease White, Lincolnton Middle

High School Prose

1st Place: Alyssa Dale, East Lincoln High

2nd Place: Megan Carroll, East Lincoln High

3rd Place: Amanda Berry, East Lincoln High

Honorable Mention: Bailey Willis, East Lincoln High

High School Poetry

1st Place: Alyssa Dale, East Lincoln High

2nd Place: Amanda Berry, East Lincoln High

3rd Place: Bailey Willis, East Lincoln High

Honorable Mention: Isabella Shutt, West Lincoln High

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard