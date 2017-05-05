Denver veteran, now a firefighter, to receive new home

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

A Denver veteran and full-time firefighter with the Denver Fire Department, Robert “Robbie” James Jr., recently found out that he was the recipient of a new home in Denver built, in part by firefighters. A team of first responders from the Fire Department of New York City, the Police Department of New York City, the Port Authority Police Department and New York City Building Trades known as “HEART 9/11” drove to Denver from New York to spend three days working on the house in March. This is the third home in Denver that Purple Heart Homes has constructed for veterans. Purple Heart Homes, along with several other local organizations and businesses, collaborate as the 555 Charity to provide services to local veterans.

“I got on the Purple Heart Homes website and started looking around and decided to apply,” he said. “I immediately got an email back asking me to fill out a longer application and then another one asking me to come in to talk to them. One thing led to another.”

James and his wife and four children rent the home they currently live in. Homes built by Purple Heart Homes are not given away. The veteran gets a mortgage and purchases the home for 50 percent of the value through a partnership with a credit union, according to Purple Heart Homes co-founder John Gallina. After the veteran and his family live in the home for five years, they get the balance of the equity donated to them. After that, they can do whatever they want with the house.

“Instead of having a 20- or 30-year mortgage we’ll have a 15-year mortgage, which will give us time on the end of our lives toward retirement to make a better investment and help see our children through school,” James said.

When James applied for the home he thought to himself that if he didn’t get the home, he’d still volunteer for the organization. In fact, when he found out that HEART 9/11 would be in town to work on the house, he wanted to go and help build it, but Purple Heart Homes wouldn’t let him because he was high on the applicant list to get the residence and they didn’t want him to find that out until it was definite. James frequently visits the house and shakes the hands of the contractors to thank them for what they are doing.

“I’m excited about getting the house but even if they called me today and said, ‘hey we’ve got a guy who can’t get around very good and really needs the house for his family’ I’m good with that – they can have it back and we’ll cancel all the paperwork on it,” he said. “We’d just go and get a traditional mortgage or figure something else out.”

James served from 1995 through 2005, spending four years with the Marine Corps and the rest of his time in the Army National Guard.

“I saw a lot of combat while I was in Iraq,” he said. “I call 2004 the ‘killing year’ because they killed a lot of service members over there. My story is not unique by any means. There are tens of thousands of other people that saw war like I did or worse. I’m just an ordinary guy from Lincoln County. That’s it.”

Beginning when he was in high school, before there was a junior firefighter program, James has been working as a firefighter. He has been working full-time with the Denver Fire Department since 2013. Prior to coming to the fire department full-time, he worked as an emergency medical service technician for Lincoln County.

That he has seen active combat makes being a firefighter difficult at times, but he says it’s hard on all of them.

“I lived the life of service,” he said. “That’s all I know – helping other people. But there are some calls that are just going to be rough. When you pull up to a scene you know by the way the people on the scene are acting. You can feel it in the air.”

555 Charity is a collaboration of numerous local organizations and businesses including Hearts & Hammers, Patriot Military Family Foundation, Purple Heart Homes and Charlotte Bridge Homes tasked with helping veterans and their families.

“It’s about building the home for the veteran but it’s also about getting that veteran and their family integrated into the community,” Patriot Military Family Foundation development director Susan Gray said. “We want them to be a part of the Denver community and all that entails.”

There two other families headed by a veteran are already living in the neighborhood on Lakehaven Drive where James and his family will be moving. Purple Heart Homes has plans to build one or two more homes on Lakehaven Drive in the near future. For more information, visit https://purplehearthomesusa.org

“Robbie’s a very humble individual and we are proud that he is a member of our organization,” Denver Fire Department chief James Flynn said. “We are happy to see his service to our nation being rewarded by 555 Charity.”

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard