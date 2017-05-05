Criminal Charges — 5-5-17
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Kenneth Bradley Keziah, 31, of 4163 Red Oak Ln. in Iron Station was charged Apr. 27 with one count of assault on a female by a male over 18 years of age. A $500 bond was set.
- Lindsay Hope Neal, 32, of 2141 Leonards Fork Church Rd. in Crouse was charged Apr. 27 with one count of weapon possession a felon of firearms etc. prohibited. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- David Bradley Stewart, 28, of 2843 Miranda Rd. in Charlotte was charged Apr. 27 with one count of fraud of a credit card.
- Jessica Michelle Cox, 27, of 1701 Furman Rd. in Kannapolis was charged Apr. 27 with one count of failure to appear. A $2,000 cash bond was set.
- James Andrew Woods, Jr., 35, of 100 West 24th St. in Newton was charged Apr. 27 with two counts of driving while licensing revoked and one count of child not in rear seat.
- Michael Shawn Walls, 29, of 202 New Moon Ln. in Bessemer City was charged Apr. 27 with one count each of possession of pseudoephedrine prior meth conviction and possession of controlled drug paraphernalia/drug equipment.
- Misty Dawn Ware, 40, of 202 New Moon Ln. in Bessemer City was charged Apr. 27 with one count of failure to comply.
- Jarvis Leonard Miller, 32, of 3496 Woodstream Dr. in Maiden was charged Apr. 28 with one count each of displaying a fictitious registration plate, driving while license revoked and possession/distributing meth precursor. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
- Swandy A. Ramirez Turcios, 25, of 1841 Beth Haven Church Rd. in Denver was charged Apr. 28 with one of failure to appear. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- Reggie Joe Beal, 48, of 3063 Jack Whitener Rd. in Newton wad charged Apr. 28 with one count each of possession of a schedule II controlled substance and driving while license permanently revoked or suspended. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- Brandon Funderburk, 21, of 140 River Rd. in Lincolnton was charged Apr. 28 of three counts of injury to personal property. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- James Robert Helms, 42, of 6016 Beam Lumber Rd., H, in Vale was charged Apr. 28 with one count of failure to appear.
- Julie Ann Castillo, 34, of 728 Clarks Creek Rd. in Lincolnton was charged Apr. 28 with one count of probation violation.
- Wade Robert Greene, 48, of 1846 Hines Circle Rd. in Stanley was charged Apr. 28 with one count of probation violation. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- Courtney Marie Helms, 31, of 3448 E NC 27 in Lincolnton was charged Apr. 28 with two counts of conspiracy. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- Matthew Lee Snow, 27, of 6792 Hawks Nest Ln. in Stanley was charged Apr. 29 with one count of possession of a schedule II controlled substance. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Zachary Clifton Adams, 18, of 2765 Long Cir. in Iron Station was charged Apr. 29 with one count of conspiracy. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Doris Martin Thompson, 60, of 8201 Hallman Rd. in Vale was charged Apr. 29 with one count of harassing phone call.
- James Edward Smith, 60, of 7155 Old Plank Rd. in Stanley was charged Apr. 29 with one count of failure to appear. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
- Natasha Marie Mitchell, 35, of 895 Salem Church Rd. in Lincolnton was charged Apr. 29 with one count of civil order for arrest of child support. A $400 cash bond was set.
- Quadarius Eugene Friday, 25, of 2278 Withers Rd. in Maiden was charged Apr. 30 with one count each of driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and driving left of center. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
- Laura Lee Turpitt, 37, of 7440 Webbs Rd. in Denver was charged Apr. 30 with one count of harassing phone call.
- Joshua Neal Harris, 34, of 6230 Hwy. 150 East in Maiden was charged May 1 with one count each of assault on a female and simple assault and battery or affray.
- Joshua Dominque Parker, 25, of 4473 Hwy. 73 in Iron Station was charged May 1 with one count of failure to appear.
- Coty Lewis Blanchard, 23, of 6751 W. Hwy. 10 in Vale was charged May 1 with six counts of failure to appear. A $2,000 bond was set.
- Diane Michelle Weeden, 53, of 6215 Ballard Rd. in Denver was charged May 1 with two counts of violation of 50B order. A $2,000 bond was set.
- Hannah Elizabeth Bumgardner, 19, of 7826 Sedgebrook Dr. E in Stanley was charged May 1 with one count of conversion by bailee lesee tenant attorney-in-fact. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Frankie Linda Branch, 30, of 202 Lynnhaven Dr. in Dallas was charged May 1 with two counts of true bill of indictment and OFA/FTA possession of marijuana up to ½ oz. A $25,000 bond was set.
- David Allen Buchanan, 22, of 120 Nellie Cir. in Stanley was charged May 1 with one count of civil order for arrest of child support. A $950 cash bond was set.
- Joey Edward McKinney, 30, of 121 Springs East Rd. in Lincolnton was charged May 1 with one count of failure to appear.
