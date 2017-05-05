Cooper’s ideas on economic development

Roy Cooper has better ideas about economic development in North Carolina, and the first one is to straighten out, not abandon, a foolish and failed strategy developed by the administration of his predecessor, Pat McCrory.

Republicans came up with a hare-brained idea about recruiting business, which was to take the task away from the state Department of Commerce and create a new independent nonprofit, the Economic Development Partnership. It was a typical change-for-the-sake-of-change maneuver from the amateurs in the governor’s office and in the General Assembly, newly in charge and empowered.

But their plan didn’t work, of course, because few people, including those in charge of it, understood what it was about. Then came House Bill 2, and school was out.

Curiously, Cooper isn’t going to reroute the recruiting chores to Commerce, but try to fix what’s there, getting a new director, a past chair of the Charlotte Chamber of Commerce, in that unpaid position on the partnership.

The governor actually showed some good logic in not doing what he could have done in giving the recruiting mission back to Commerce: “There has been an inordinate amount of time spent over the past few years with internal restructuring,” he said. “And there’s been some confusion with companies.”

Cooper’s details were revealed by the governor, interestingly enough, at a Charlotte Chamber meeting. He believes, apparently, that a leader from that group is experienced in ways that will help.

But the governor also set some important priorities to guide the group, which is a good idea. The Charlotte Chamber has been a powerful organization for decades, pretty much directing the city through mayors of its choosing, and the recruitment effort will have to focus on broader goals absent politics.

First up: recruiting not specific businesses but building support among those in the business community (meaning in part Republicans) for more spending on public education. That, Cooper believes, has to come before even more tax cuts for the wealthy and business. Better schools will translate into a better case for the new economic development effort to make when going after the types of clean, high-tech businesses the state wants.

For some reason, Republican legislative leaders have never gotten that. They’ve cut taxes for corporations and the wealthiest North Carolinians wildly, which means they’ve given up revenue needed for infrastructure, including schools. The state’s teacher pay, for example, may have gotten better, but it’s still in the bottom half of the country. The community colleges, which are crucial to getting job-ready training for those high-tech businesses, haven’t gotten nearly what they need to accomplish that goal.

The governor, refreshingly, isn’t pandering to business. Rather, he’s taking the case for putting education first and tax cuts off the table until those education needs are addressed. That is good leadership.

— from the News & Observer of Raleigh.