Bunker Hill, Bandys take first place in SD-7 track

David Keever

Sports Editor

The Southern District-7 conference track meet was held Tuesday afternoon at Bunker Hill High School, and several Lincoln county athletes had first-place finishes.

East Lincoln’s Caira McClain and Lincolnton’s Donnie Thompson took first place in the girls and boys shot put respectively.

Crystal Heafner of West Lincoln finished first in the girls high jump, and Peyton Stone of East Lincoln took first in the boys pole vault event.

Lincolnton’s Kayla Smith was the winner in the girls 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash, while Brandon Sherrill, also from Lincolnton, took first place in the boys 1600-meter run and 3200-meter run.

Bandys was the overall girls team champion, scoring 161 points. Bunker Hill followed with 126 points and East Lincoln was third with 99.

Bunker Hill was the boys team champion with 178 points, 35 points ahead of second-place East Lincoln who had 143. Bandys finished in third place with 108 points.

The results of Tuesday’s conference meet are listed below.

GIRLS DISCUS — 1. K. Guins (BH) 98-03; 2. J. Drewery (WL) 95-03; 3. M. Massey (EL) 94-10.

BOYS DISCUS — 1. B. Barnett (MHS) 136-09; 2. D. Thompson (LHS) 130-08; 3. L. Hedrick (BH) 125-02; 4. W. Mercer (EL) 121-05; 11.

GIRLS SHOT PUT — 1. C. McClain (EL) 35-11.00; 2. A. Rearden (EL) 35-01.00; 3. E. Shain (LHS) 34-05.00.

BOYS SHOT PUT — 1. D. Thompson (LHS) 53-08.50; 2. R. Matz (EL) 44-07.00; 3. B. Barnett (MHS) 43-10.00.

GIRLS LONG JUMP — 1. S. Byers (BH) 16-03.00; 2. A. Belanger (BHS) 15-01.50; 3. J. Summers (BH) 15-00.75.

BOYS LONG JUMP — 1. D. Ruff (BH) 22-08.00; 2. R. Carson (BH) 20-07.00; 3. J. Overton (EL) 20-06.00.

GIRLS TRIPLE JUMP — 1. S. Byers (BH) 32-02.50; 2. A. Belanger (BHS) 31-08.50; 3. T. Culliver (BHS) 31-05.50.

BOYS TRIPLE JUMP — 1. D. Ruff (BH) 43-05.00; 2. C. Dollar (EL) 40-07.00; 3. J. Overton (EL) 39-10.00.

GIRLS HIGH JUMP — 1. C. Hefner (WL) 4-08.00; 2. G. Rudisill (LHS) 4-08.00; 3. C. Elmore (WL) 4-06.00.

BOYS HIGH JUMP — 1. A. Reaves (BHS) 6-02.00; 2. D. Ruff (BH) 6-02.00; 3. C. Davis (BH) 6-00.00.

GIRLS POLE VAULT — 1. H. Kanipe (BH) 9-00.00; 2. A. Hubbard (BHS) 9-00.00; 3. A. Belanger (BHS) 8-00.00.

BOYS POLE VAULT — 1. P. Stone (EL) 13-00.00; 2. A. Stickle (BHS) 10-06.00; 3. N. Sigmon (BH) 10-06.00.

GIRLS 4X800 METER RELAY — 1. Bandys 11:04.91; 2. West Lincoln 11:47.22; 3. East Lincoln 11:47.85.

BOYS 4X800 METER RELAY — 1. Bunker Hill 9:00.00; 2. West Caldwell 9:09.39; 3. Bandys 9:19.53.

GIRLS 100 METER HURDLES — 1. S. Byers (BH) 16.63; 2. A. Hubbard (BHS) 17.95; 3. A. Koehler (EL) 18.27.

BOYS 110 METER HURDLES — 1. T. Dula (WC) 15.97; 2. J. Overton (EL) 17.39; 3. Z. Smith (WL) 17.40.

GIRLS 100 METER DASH — 1. K. Smith (LHS) 12.68; 2. J. Norman (WC) 13.31; 3. N. Ramseur (BH) 13.41.

BOYS 100 METER DASH — 1. B. Briley (BH) 10.87; 2. J. Culliver (BHS) 11.04; 3. R. Carson (BH) 11.13.

GIRLS 4X200 METER RELAY — 1. Newton-Conover 1:52.98; 2. Lincolnton 1:53.21; 3. East Lincoln 1:54.28.

BOYS 4X200 METER RELAY — 1. Bandys 1:32.62; 2. Newton-Conover 1:34.08; 3. Maiden High 1:35.05.

GIRLS 1,600 METER RUN — 1. C. Hilliard (BH) 5:35.08; 2. S. McAllister (BHS) 5:47.71; 3. A. Dela Riva (WC) 6:06.78.

BOYS 1,600 METER RUN — 1. B. Sherrill (LHS) 4:47.48; 2. D. Hopkins (LHS) 4:48.31; 3. J. Grant (EL) 4:52.15.

GIRLS 4X100 METER RELAY — 1. Bunker Hill 53.26; 2. Bandys 53.73; 3. Maiden 53.74.

BOYS 4X100 METER RELAY — 1. Bandys 44.31; 2. Maiden 45.61; 3. East Lincoln 46.46.

GIRLS 400 METER DASH — 1. C. Eagle (BHS) 1:04.20; 2. M Fair (NC) 1:04.30; 3. G. Lingerfelt (MHS) 1:06.19.

BOYS 400 METER DASH — 1. J. Johnson (NC) 50.90; 2. D. Artis (BH) 51.33; 3. Z. Kennedy (BHS) 53.03.

GIRLS 300 METER HURDLES — 1. M. Jones (NC) 48.53; 2. S. Byers (BH) 50.43; 3. A. Koehler (EL) 51.88.

BOYS 300 METER HURDLES — 1. T. Dula (WC) 42.59; 2. D. Brocco (NC) 42.99; 3. J. Overton (EL) 43.29.

GIRLS 800 METER RUN — 1. C. Hilliard (BH) 2:35.17; 2. A. Dela Riva (WC) 2:38.57; 3. S. McAllister (BHS) 2:46.36.

BOYS 800 METER RUN — 1. D. Artis (BH) 2:02.29; 2. B. Sherrill (LHS) 2:04.43; 3. K. Reid (MHS) 2:05.24.

GIRLS 200 METER DASH — 1. K. Smith (LHS) 26.93; 2. J. Norman (WC) 28.35; 3. Z. Williams (MHS) 28.68.

BOYS 200 METER DASH — 1. B. Briley (BH) 22.27; 2. J. Culliver (BHS) 23.15; 3. R. Carson (BH) 23.53.

GIRLS 3,200 METER RUN — 1. C. Hilliard (BH) 12:13.63; 2. O. Humphrey (EL) 12:56.10; 3. M. Goodson (BHS) 13:19.79.

BOYS 3,200 METER RUN — 1. B. Sherrill (LHS) 10:21.71; 2. D. Hopkins (LHS) 10:22.36; 3. B. Classey (EL) 10:23.76.

GIRLS 4X400 METER RELAY — 1. Bandys 4:32.86; 2. East Lincoln 4:46.56; 3. West Lincoln 4:49.25.

BOYS 4X400 METER RELAY — 1. Bunker Hill 3:37.34; 2. Bandys 3:44.13; 3. West Caldwell 3:51.58.

GIRLS TEAM SCORES — 1. Bandys 161; 2. Bunker Hill 126; 3. East Lincoln 99; 4. Lincolnton 88; 5. West Lincoln 72; 6. West Caldwell 48; 7. Maiden High 42; 7. Newton-Conover 42.

BOYS TEAM SCORES — 1. Bunker Hill 178; 2. East Lincoln 143; 3. Bandys 108; 4. Lincolnton 83; 5. Maiden High 61; 6. West Caldwell 47; 7. Newton-Conover 36; 8. West Lincoln 27.