Around Town — 5-5-17

FRIDAY

Yard sale

Salem Baptist Church, located at 1982 Salem Church Rd. in Lincolnton will host a mission yard sale from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the fellowship hall.

BBQ sale

Bethel Lutheran Church, located at 509 Long Shoals Rd., in Lincolnton will have a BBQ sale from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. with Kyle Fletcher’s catering. Cost is $7 a plate for BBQ, two buns, beans, slaw, chips, and cookie. Call (704) 922-5487 or (704) 718-3158 for more info.

SATURDAY

Mission yard sale

Salem Baptist Church, located at 1982 Salem Church Rd. in Lincolnton will host a mission yard sale from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the fellowship hall.

Yard sale

Laboratory United Methodist Church, located at 2896 Laboratory Rd. in Lincolnton will host a yard sale for missions from 7 a.m. until noon. All proceeds will support local missions. Sausage biscuits, coffee and drinks will be sold.

Spring carnival

McKendree UMC, located at 3537 Maiden Hwy. in Lincolnton will host a spring fling carnival from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Everything is free.

Singing

The Upper Room located on Laboratory Rd. in Lincolnton will host a special singing featuring “The Church Boys” with preaching to follow at 6 p.m.

Singing

Grace Baptist Church, located at 495 Horseshoe Lake Rd. in Lincolnton will host a special singing featuring Higher Ground from Mt. Holly at 7 p.m.

Breakfast

Shady Grove Baptist Church, located at 3240 Tryon Courthouse Rd. in Cherryville will host a breakfast from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Yard sale

Emanuel Reformed Church, located at 329 E. Main St. in Lincolnton will host a church yard sale to benefit the women’s fellowship from 8 a.m. until noon.

Chicken pie

St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, located at 4051 King Wilkinson Rd. in Lincolnton wil host a chicken pie, chicken dumpling and stew beef meal beginning at 11 a.m. in the family life center. Cost is $10 for all you can eat in and is available for eat in or carry out.

SUNDAY

BBQ

Augustana Lutheran Church, located at Hwy. 70 SE in Hickory will host a BBQ fundraiser to benefit the Catawba Regional Hospice from noon until 1:30 p.m.

Jubilee

New Grace Baptist Church, located at 3462 Hwy. 73 in Iron Station will host their 18th annual jubilee at 6 p.m. with special guest preachers and singers.

Reunion

The Daniel Abernethy family reunion will be held at 1 p.m. at Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church, located at 3273 Mt. Ruhama Church Rd. at in Maiden at 1 p.m. For more information call (828) 455-0540.

Homecoming

Shady Grove Baptist Church, located at 3240 Tryon Courthouse Rd. in Cherryville will host a Homecoming celebration featuring The Gospelaires at 11 a.m. followed by a covered dish lunch.

Homecoming

New Hope Baptist Church, located at 532 N. Little Egypt Rd. in Denver will host a Homecoming service at 10:30 a.m. with a concert featuring Adam Beard.

Celebration

The Southern Stars Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy will celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Pleasant Retreat Academy / Confederate Memorial Hall at the corner of Academy and Pine St. from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

MONDAY

Blood drive

Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 2700 Trinity Church Rd. in Vale will host a blood drive from 2:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.