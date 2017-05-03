Three projects, public hearing on elections on city agenda

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Three significant projects will be discussed as part of Thursday’s Lincolnton City Council agenda. The meeting will also feature a public hearing regarding House Bill 504 which, if passed, would move city elections to even numbered years and extend the mayor’s term from two to four years.

Piedmont Companies, a commercial real estate development agency based in Lincolnton, has requested a conditional use rezoning of approximately 0.93 acres that, if approved, would allow for the construction of a 13-unit townhome complex. The subject property is located at the northwest corner of North Aspen Street and West Pine Street, across the street from Sound City near Downtown Dairy Treats.

The townhome complex, which would become known as the Aspen Station Townhomes, will feature 13 units and 29 accompanying parking spaces. The buildings will be two-story brick veneer, according to the site plan submitted to Lincolnton planning director Laura Elam.

The Aspen Station Townhomes are the first of three downtown Lincolnton developments planned by Piedmont Companies that will total 38 multi-family units. If approved, construction of the townhomes could begin as early as June 1, according to City Manager Steve Zickefoose.

Piedmont Companies project manager Craig Upshaw has said that once 75 percent of the Aspen Station Townhomes are leased, work will begin on the second development, which will be known as The Inverness. The Inverness will be located on the northeast side of Lincolnton’s Court Square. The third and final development, Memorial Hall, will flank the gardens of the Memorial Hall building on East Pine Street.

Zickefoose will also provide the city council with an update on the potential improvements at the intersection of East Main Street and North Generals Boulevard during Thursday’s meeting. The project has been in limbo since the North Carolina Department of Transportation placed additional requirements on top of the city’s planned improvements. Progress has been made in recent months, but the project was still roughly $300,000 over budget when Zickefoose provided his most recent update.

Mark Ingle, owner of Ingle Builders in Lincolnton, has filed an application for a business incentive grant that would help cover the costs of building renovations for a new meat market at 114 East Main Street.

If approved, construction of the market, which will be known as The Meating Place, will begin this month with a projected completion date in October. The Meating Place will feature fresh meat such as beef, pork and chicken, deli meats and cheeses, according to the application submitted by Ingle.

The public will have the opportunity to voice their opinions on House Bill 504 during a public hearing Thursday evening. House Bill 504 proposes moving elections for the city of Lincolnton to even numbered years and would extend the mayor’s term from two years to four.

If approved at the state level, councilmen Tim Smith and Martin Eaddy as well as Mayor Ed Hatley, whose terms are set to expire this year, would continue to serve until 2018. Councilman Roby Jetton, whose term is currently set to expire in 2019, would continue to serve until the 2020 election.

The controversy relates to councilman David Black, who was appointed to his seat in 2016 when Councilman Dr. John “Les” Cloninger resigned due to health issues. Currently, Black’s seat would be up for election this year because he was appointed, not elected, but if House Bill 504 passes his term would be extended to 2020.

“If no new legislation passed at all, four seats would be up for election this year,” Black said in April. “This bill would take me, in an appointed seat, out an additional 36 months. Now I don’t mind that, but I think the people need to be aware that someone who was appointed and not elected would be extended for three years.”

Thursday’s public hearing has been scheduled to provide state legislators with input from citizens. Ultimately, Lincolnton city officials have very little say on whether the legislation passes at the state level.

The Lincolnton City Council meeting will begin Thursday at 7 p.m. inside City Hall, located at 114 West Sycamore Street in Lincolnton.

