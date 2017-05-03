Team United wins 9U state championship
Team United won the 9U Division 1 state championship last weekend in Mooresville, defeating the Carolina Stars Elite 49-39 in the championship game. Team members are L.J. Smith, Yale Davis, Demari Bailey, Xavier Davis, Jerry Bennett, Conner McKissick, Koran Watlington, Max Van Weerdhuizen, Qua’mell Scott, Kendall Byrd, Jaxson Neely and Isiah Lockhart. This was the second straight state title for Team United.
Image courtesy of Contributed
