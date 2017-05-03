Sports Briefs

East Lincoln girls to hold basketball camp

The East Lincoln Lady Mustangs will be holding their 2017 basketball camp July 24-27. The camp is open to all rising 4th through 9th-grade girls, and will run from 9 a.m. until noon each day at the high school. The camp will be directed by East Lincoln head coach Jason Otey, and will focus on individual skill work, development and improvement of fundamentals, in-game strategy and creating basketball IQ.

The cost of the camp is $60 if you pre-register, and $70 if you sign up the day of the camp. Families with multiple children attending will pay $50 per child. Each camper will receive a t-shirt and have the opportunity to work with high school coaches and players. All proceeds will go to the East Lincoln girl’s basketball program. For more information or to register, email Coach Otey at jotey@lincoln.k12.nc.us.

Recreation Department to offer Lifeguard Training Class

The City of Lincolnton Parks and Recreation is offering a lifeguard training class May 15 through June 8, to be held at the W.M. Lentz Recreation Center at Betty G. Ross Park in Lincolnton. The cost for the course is $150, which includes training, books, pocket mask, certification cards and use of equipment. Deadline for registration is 5 p.m. on May 15. For more information, please call 704-735-2671 or stop by the recreation office at 800 South Madison Street to register.