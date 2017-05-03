Home » Sports » Schedule

Schedule

This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.

Wednesday, May 3

Baseball

SD-7 tournament semifinals at Hickory Fairgrounds  

Bunker Hill vs Bandys  5 p.m.

West Caldwell vs Newton-Conover  7:30 p.m.

NPC tournament semifinals at Mooresville  4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Southern Piedmont 1A tournament semifinals at higher seeds  

 

Softball

SD-7 tournament semifinals at Bunker Hill  

East Lincoln vs Bunker Hill  5 p.m.

West Lincoln vs Maiden  7p.m.

NPC tournament semifinals at Lake Norman  4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Southern Piedmont 1A tournament semifinals at higher seeds

 

Soccer

Lincoln Charter at Mountain Island Charter  5 p.m.

 

Thursday, May 4

Baseball

NPC tournament finals at Mooresville  7 p.m.

SPC tournament finals at higher seed  7 p.m.

 

Softball

NPC tournament finals at Lake Norman 6 p.m.

SPC tournament finals at higher seed  5 p.m.

 

Soccer

Lincolnton at East Lincoln

Bunker Hill at West Lincoln

Maiden at Newton-Conover

West Caldwell at Bandys

 

Friday, May 5

Baseball

SD-7 tournament finals at Hickory fairgrounds  7 p.m.

Softball

SD-7 tournament finals at Bunker Hill  7 p.m.

