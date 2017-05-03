This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.
Wednesday, May 3
Baseball
SD-7 tournament semifinals at Hickory Fairgrounds
Bunker Hill vs Bandys 5 p.m.
West Caldwell vs Newton-Conover 7:30 p.m.
NPC tournament semifinals at Mooresville 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Southern Piedmont 1A tournament semifinals at higher seeds
Softball
SD-7 tournament semifinals at Bunker Hill
East Lincoln vs Bunker Hill 5 p.m.
West Lincoln vs Maiden 7p.m.
NPC tournament semifinals at Lake Norman 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Southern Piedmont 1A tournament semifinals at higher seeds
Soccer
Lincoln Charter at Mountain Island Charter 5 p.m.
Thursday, May 4
Baseball
NPC tournament finals at Mooresville 7 p.m.
SPC tournament finals at higher seed 7 p.m.
Softball
NPC tournament finals at Lake Norman 6 p.m.
SPC tournament finals at higher seed 5 p.m.
Soccer
Lincolnton at East Lincoln
Bunker Hill at West Lincoln
Maiden at Newton-Conover
West Caldwell at Bandys
Friday, May 5
Baseball
SD-7 tournament finals at Hickory fairgrounds 7 p.m.
Softball
SD-7 tournament finals at Bunker Hill 7 p.m.
