Roundup

Tuesday

Baseball

North Lincoln 1, Mooresville 0 (8 innings)

Nick Solomita homered to lead off the top of the eighth inning to give the Knights (14-6, 8-6) a 1-0 extra-inning win at Mooresville (13-11, 9-5) in the opening round of the North Piedmont 3A/4A conference tournament. Trevor Whitley pitched 4 ⅔ innings and Brady Drennan went the final 3 ⅓ as the two pitchers combined to shutout the fourth-seeded Blue Devils and advance to today’s second round. Drennan got the win in relief for North Lincoln. Justin Jarvis too the loss for Mooresville. Solomita had two hits to lead the Knights at the plate.

West Caldwell 6, West Lincoln 5

The Warriors (9-12, 8-6) took the lead for good in the bottom of the sixth inning in Tuesday night’s back-and-forth game at West Caldwell. The Rebels (10-11, 7-7) scored two runs in the second inning, one in the third and two more in the top of the sixth, but couldn’t overcome five defensive errors. Brett Eurey had two hits to lead West Lincoln at the plate. Cy Smith picked up the win on the mound for West Caldwell, who will now take on Newton-Conover in today’s semifinal game. Seth Willis took the loss for West Lincoln.

Bunker Hill 5, Lincolnton 3

The Bears (14-8, 9-5) took the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning on Bryson Smith’s three-run home run, sending Bunker Hill into today’s semifinal round against Bandys. Robbie Cowie and Langdon Givens had two hits each for the Wolves (8-12, 7-7). Cowie had a two-run homer and Lane Hoover had a double and a sacrifice-fly RBI. Ande Farr picked up the win for the Bears, while Frank Hatchett took the loss.

Other Baseball Scores:

Lincoln Charter 11, Community School of Davidson 1

Bandys 7, Maiden 4 (10 innings)

Softball

West Lincoln 17, Lincolnton 7

East Lincoln 2, Newton-Conover 1

Lincoln Charter 15, Piedmont Charter 0

Maiden 12, West Caldwell 1

Bunker Hill 6, Bandys 2