Reader’s Forum

Quiz Bowl team deserving of praise

The Lincolnton High School High-Q Team is to be commended for qualifying for the National Academic Knowledge Bowl in Washington, D.C. in June. Due to their successful record in academic competition during this school year, they have qualified to represent their school, Lincoln County and the state of North Carolina. This is the first year since 2008 that a Lincoln County team has received this honor. Just as the Lincolnton High School football and basketball teams have received well-deserved accolades for their accomplishments this year, so has the LHS Quiz Bowl team. The citizens of our county should be proud of this accomplishment.

Team member Patrick Hance has received two individual awards: National Knowledge Bowl Player of the Week and Catawba Valley Knowledge Bowl Player of the Year. We are blessed to have such a fine young man living in our midst.

Team members traveling to Washington are Hance, Christian Munger, Tre Lamkin, Josh Viola Luke Weisenhorn and coaches Trent Teague and Stephen Haas.

These are all due praise for reaching this level of academic success.

Harriet R. Dobbins

Lincolnton