Obituaries — 5-3-17

Carolyn Lee Merritt Lancaster

Carolyn Lee Merritt Lancaster, age 86, of Carillon Assisted Living in Lincolnton, died on Monday, May 1, 2017.

Her funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2017, at Macedonia Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Randy Setzer and Rev. Joe Canipe officiating. Burial will follow in Hollybrook Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Ms. Lancaster was born June 30, 1930, in Lincoln County, to the late James Oats Merritt and Mary Flora Camp Merritt. She worked as a newspaper reporter.

She is survived by a son, Landy D. Mitchem, and wife Melanie, of Lincolnton; and two grandsons, Luke Mitchem of Asheboro and Matthew Mitchem of the home.

Memorials may be made to Macedonia Baptist Church, 5286 E. Highway 150, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Lancaster family.

James ‘Jimmy’ Paul Jones

James “Jimmy” Paul Jones, 60, of Lincolnton, passed away April 29, 2017 at Levine & Dickson Hospice House, Huntersville.

Born August 9, 1956, in Mecklenburg County, he was the son of Shirley Huffstickler Jones and the late James Paul Jones. Jimmy enjoyed being outdoors where he loved hunting and fishing. He retired from FedEx Ground and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory: mother, Shirley H. Jones of Lincolnton; two sons, Brandon Jones and wife Kelly of Denver, Adam Jones and wife Megan of Cherryville; three grandchildren, Kaylie, Laney and Brooks Jones; brother, Kevin Jones of Lincolnton; sister, Lisa J. Humphrey and husband Butch of Lincolnton; two nieces, Crystal J. Sherrill of Lincolnton, Olivia Humphrey of Lincolnton and nephew, Ethan Humphrey of Lincolnton.

A funeral service was held Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at noon at Burke Mortuary Chapel in Maiden with Rev. Brian Mitchell officiating. Burial followed in Forest Lawn West, Charlotte at 2 p.m. The family received friends prior to the service from 11 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Levine & Dickson Hospice House, 11900 Vanstory Dr., Huntersville, NC 28078.

Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences.

Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Jones family.

Teresa Sigmon Underwood

MAIDEN — Teresa Sigmon Underwood, 61, of East Boyd Street, Maiden, affectionately known to family, friends, and co-workers as Teri, departed from her earthly family to her Heavenly Father on Monday, May 1, 2017.

Born July 13, 1955 in Catawba County, she was the daughter of the late Carrell J. Sigmon and Naomi Burgess Sigmon of Maiden. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Phyllis Deal; her brother, Darrell Sigmon; sister-in-law, Rita Sigmon, and her nephew, Carrell Sigmon.

A devoted mother, nana, sister, and friend, Teri lived a life centered on family and a dedication to children through her 30 year teaching career. Her last years were devoted to exceptional children in Catawba County School as the OCS Transition Program Specialist. To her family and friends, this wonderful woman was kind, generous, strong, and funny. She was loved and admired by all who had the amazing privilege of knowing her. She loved holidays, family gatherings, and her “furry buddies,” Moosie and Buck.

Teri is survived by her, son, Will Lee Underwood and his wife Jennifer; granddaughters Gracie and Myia of Newton; companion, Robert Redpath of Maiden; sisters, Pat Setzer of Fairfield Glade, Tenn., Judy Houser of Hickory, Clarece Walker and husband Ron of Hickory; and brother-in-law Carl Deal, and wife Sandy of Maiden. She was blessed with an abundance of nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, and cousins.

A memorial service will be held Friday, May 5, 2017 at 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Newton with Pastor Tommy Hullette and Rev. Nathaniel Austin officiating. The family will receive friends Friday from 2:30 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. at the church, prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to: First Baptist Church Playground, in honor of Gracie and Myia, 501 NW Blvd, Newton, NC 28658 or Catawba Regional Hospice, 3975 Robinson Rd, Newton, NC 28658

Visit www.burkemortuary.com to register your condolences online.

Burke Mortuary in Newton is serving the Underwood family.

Terry Lee Hogue

Terry Lee Hogue, 61, of Denver passed away on April 27, 2017.

Terry was born on May 3, 1955 in Rock Hill, S.C. to Elmer Thomas Hogue and Bonnie Hinson Hogue.

Terry graduated from East Gaston High School in 1973. He owned and operated Custom Landscapes, serving the Piedmont community for over 30 years. He enjoyed landscape design and took great pride in creating unique landscapes for his customers and friends. He loved being with his family, as well as his loyal friend and pet dog, Max. He also enjoyed meeting new people, spending time outdoors, riding dirt bikes, hunting, fishing, and being a loyal supporter of the Carolina Panthers as a PSL owner since the inaugural season in 1995.

Terry was married to Diane Lynch Hogue for 31 years. Besides his parents, Terry is survived by his children, Christopher, Eric, and Nicole; and siblings, JoAnne Haven, Steve Hogue, and Holly Hogue.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday May 4, 2017 at Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home, 16901 Old Statesville Rd, Huntersville, NC. Funeral mass will take place at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 5, 2017 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 537 NC 16 Business, Denver, NC.

The family sends many thanks to all of the friends, doctors, and nurses who were supportive of Terry during his battle with cancer, especially his guardian angel and bone marrow donor, Maggie Franklin, who gave him the gift of two more years of life with his friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Terry’s memory to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society would be deeply appreciated.

Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home in Huntersville is serving the Hogue family.

Condolences may be made at www.raymerfh.com.

Rose Marie Keever

Rose Marie Keever, age 65, of Buffalo Shoals Road in Lincolnton, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

Rose graduated from Lincolnton High School. She was a CRNA and worked in hospitals in Charlotte, Columbia and Savannah. Later she worked as an anesthetist in private practice plastic surgery until her health forced her to retire. Community volunteer work and medical emergency service were a great part of her life. A Daughter of The King, Rose was active also in the Episcopal Church in Savannah. Adventuresome, a lover of animals and nature, Rose lived life to the fullest.

Rose was born on December 6, 1951, in Lincoln County, to Elsie Hoffman Keever and the late Herman John Keever. In addition to her father, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Clifford Counts. She is survived by her mother, Elsie Keever of Lincolnton; a brother, Eddie Keever, and wife Robin, of Lincolnton; a nephew, Matthew Keever, and wife Mary, of Mooresville; and a host of family and friends.

A graveside memorial will be held at First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, Lincolnton, on Saturday, May 6, 2017, at 5 p.m. The family will receive friends following the service.

A special thanks to her Hospice nurses, chaplain, caregivers, and friends for kindness and care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Christian Church, 735 Buffalo Shoals Road, Lincolnton, NC 28092, or to Hospice of Lincoln County, 900 Dontia Drive, Lincolnton, NC 28092.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Keever family.

Leslie Michelle Rogers

Leslie Michelle Rogers, 23, of Statesville died April 30, 2017.

A memorial service will be held May 5, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Bible Baptist Church in Statesville. The family will receive friends on May 5, 2017 from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Bible Baptist Church.

Bennett Funeral Service in Conover is serving the Rogers family.

Margie Huffstetler Worthey

Margie Huffstetler Worthey, 88, of Cherryville died May 2, 2017.

Visitation will be May 4, 2017 from 12:45 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Cherryville. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. May 4, 2017 at Emmanuel Baptist Church. Burial will be in City Memorial Cemetery in Cherryville.

Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the Worthey family.

Justin Scott Tramble

Justin Scott Tramble, 33, of Hickory died April 29, 2017.

A memorial service will be held May 6, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Corinth Reformed Church in Hickory. The family will receive friends following the service.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory in Newton is serving the Tramble family.

Ruby Fay Propst

Ruby Fay Propst, 78, of Hickory died April 30, 2017.

A funeral service will be at 3 p.m. May 5, 2017 at Gateway Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Providence Road Baptist Church Maiden. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. May 4, 2017 at Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home.

Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Propst family.

Nancy Leta Vick Simpson

Nancy Leta Vick Simpson, 85, of Catawba died April 30, 2017.

A memorial service will be May 4, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends Thursday from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to the service.

Burke Mortuary in Newton is serving the Simpson family.

Jeffery ‘Jeff’ Horace Stepp

Jeffery “Jeff” Horace Stepp, 61, of Lenoir, formerly of Newton died April 28, 2017.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Jenkins Funeral Home in Newton.

Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton is serving the Stepp family.

Bobby Drum

Bobby Drum, 76, of Kings Mountain died April 29, 2017.

A funeral service will be held today at 2 p.m. at Ollie Harris Memorial Chapel. Visitation was held May 2, 2017 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home in Kings Mountain. Interment will be at Mountain Rest Cemetery in Kings Mountain.

Harris Funeral Home in Kings Mountain is serving the Drum family.

David Fitzgerald Travis

David Fitzgerald Travis, 53, of Claremont died May 1, 2017.

No services will be held at this time.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory in Newton is serving the Travis family.

Larry Gordon Hildebran

Larry Gordon Hildebran, 66, of Newton died May 2, 2017.

A funeral service will be held May 5, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Providence Road Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the church cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. at the church.

Burke Mortuary in Maiden is serving the Hildebran family.

Hazeleen Ross Hallman

Hazeleen Ross Hallman, 94, of Cherryville died May 1, 2017.

Visitation will be from 12:45 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. May 5, 2017 at Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. May 5, 2017 at Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service Chapel. Burial will be in City Memorial Cemetery.

Stamey-Cherryville Funeral Home & Cremation Service is servin