Mustangs fall to Newton-Conover

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

Defensive errors have been a thorn in the side of the East Lincoln baseball team all season, and Tuesday night was no exception. The Mustangs committed four errors in their matchup with Newton-Conover, leading to a 6-4 loss in the opening round of the Southern District-7 tournament at East Lincoln.

In fact, two Mustang pitchers combined for a no-hitter against the eight-seeded Red Devils, but errors, along with walks and hit batters could not be overcome.

Four of the first five Newton-Conover batters of the game reached safely on a pair of walks, a hit batter and an infield error that made it 1-0. Brantley Durham drew a bases-loaded walk that scored Jake Hayman and Tommy Blasdel followed with a sacrifice-fly RBI to make it a 3-0 Red Devil lead.

Another walk and an error in the outfield led to two more Newton-Conover runs, and East Lincoln found themselves in a 5-0 hole by the time they had gotten out of the top of the first inning, with no Red Devil hits.

The Mustangs cut into the lead in the bottom of the first on a pair of doubles from Trevor Childers and Alec Burleson. Burleson’s hit scored Childers, and Evan Pawlowski’s RBI groundout scored Nate Kinsch, who had been hit by a pitch earlier in the inning.

But East Lincoln stranded runners at second and third, something that would come back to haunt them later.

While the Mustangs defense settled down and kept the Red Devils scoreless over the next five innings, the East Lincoln offense kept chipping away at the lead.

Kinsch singled to lead off the third inning and later scored on Pawlowski’s sacrifice fly to make it 5-3, and Childers, Kinsch and Taylor Michel all had hits in the home half of the fifth inning that led to a run, making it a 5-4 game. But a big play in the inning came when the Red Devils catcher Daniel Kahill threw behind Kinsch at third base, picking him off for the first out of the inning.

After Newton-Conover (5-17, 2-12) added an insurance run in the top of the seventh inning on two walks, a hit batter and a throwing error, relief pitcher Daniel Rayfield retired the Mustangs in order in the bottom of the inning closing the door on East Lincoln’s comeback bid.

The Red Devils pulled off the improbable upset of an eight defeating a one without a single base hit, sending Newton-Conover into today’s semifinal round against West Caldwell.

Childers and Kinsch had two hits each to lead the Mustang offense, and Pawlowski had a pair of RBIs.

Starting pitcher Eli Wright got the win on the mound for the Red Devils, allowing four runs in six innings of work. Trevor Childers took the loss for East Lincoln.

Prior to the game, Burleson was recognized for picking up the 100th hit of his high school career. The East Carolina commit hit the mark last Friday night in a game at West Lincoln. A single in the fifth inning by Kinsch put him at the 100 career hit plateau as well, and the game was stopped momentarily to recognize the Coastal Carolina commit.

Newton-Conover 500 000 1 – 6 0 1

East Lincoln 201 010 0 – 4 6 4

WP: Eli Wright LP: Trevor Childers

Save: Daniel Rayfield

Image courtesy of Tana Farmer / Special to the LTN