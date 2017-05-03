Lincolnton Relay For Life scheduled for Saturday

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

The first of Lincoln County’s Relay For Life events will kick off Friday night at 6 p.m. at the Lincolnton High School football stadium. A second Relay event will be held May 13 at East Lincoln High School. Relay For Life is one of the main fundraisers for the American Cancer Society. Donations through Relay help fund cancer research, critical patient care services, education and prevention initiatives, according to Relay’s web site.

Patty Setzer is one of the many cancer survivors who will be attending Relay in Lincolnton on Friday. Setzer was diagnosed with breast cancer 13 years ago. When she turned 41, a friend insisted that she go for her first mammogram. She’s glad that she did, because there was a mass in her right breast.

“I was a basket case after I got the news,” she said. “I couldn’t eat, rest or think. I felt like my breast was my enemy and I wanted rid of it. When I bathed I didn’t even want to wash it. It’s crazy the emotional things that you feel.”

After her surgery, the American Cancer Society provided Setzer with a prosthesis, bras and a vest with drain pockets, which she was very thankful for.

“In the beginning it was very hard for me to go to the area cancer survivor meetings because people would come up to me and say ‘I heard you’ve been sick,’” she said. “I’d tell them ‘no, I’m not sick, I had cancer.’ It was hard the first year but it got better.”

The Relay event Friday night begins with an opening ceremony followed by a survivor lap around the track. All of the cancer survivors in attendance will walk the first lap, caregivers join them for the second lap, then the teams join in. Ideally, the laps will be continued throughout the night, with members of the teams taking turns.

Fundraising teams will have tents set up in the football field offering a wide range of food and drinks, crafts, face painting and other activities for children, with proceeds to benefit Relay.

“It’s a carnival atmosphere,” Relay For Life community manager Kate Schober said. “You’re going to see families and kids out there. There’s going to be tons of rides and activities for kids to enjoy put on by the teams. There’ll be all kinds of food from barbecue sandwiches to pizza to hotdogs. There’s a lot of excitement.”

A popular fundraiser is the Bug Run. Area motorcyclists will take a guided tour around western Lincoln County with the hope that they run into a lot of flying bugs during their travels. The motorcycle with the most bugs on a “Bug Run” sticker will win $100. Stickers are $10 for the first one and $5 thereafter. All proceeds will benefit Relay. The ride will start and end at the stadium with a lap of lights and thunder. For more information on the Bug Run call (704) 308-0231.

In addition to what the teams are offering, there will be two different performances by the Lincoln Theatre Guild and Star Struck Dance Studio, a deejay and line dancing.

After dark there will be a luminary ceremony to remember those individuals lost to cancer, those who have fought cancer in the past and those whose fight continues. The event concludes at 11:30 p.m.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard