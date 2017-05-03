Lincolnton felon charged with selling meth

Staff report

A Lincolnton man is facing six felony charges for allegedly selling methamphetamine.

John Dale “Butch” McQuestor was arrested on Tuesday by the Lincolnton Police Department and charged with three felony counts each of possession with intent to sell methamphetamine and selling methamphetamine. McQuestor, 48, of 210 Hubbard Street, was arrested at his home on the outstanding warrants. He was issued a $20,000 secured bond.

Officers said the warrants were the result of a six-week investigation into McQuestor after the Lincolnton Police Department received numerous complaints about his possible involvement in drug activity.

During the investigation, officers seized more than $500 worth of meth, according to a press release.

Officers said McQuestor has pending charges in Tennessee for burglary and public intoxication and has prior convictions in North Carolina for felony breaking and entering, assault with a deadly weapon, common law robbery, felony larceny, escape from prison, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony larceny of a firearm and habitual felon. McQuestor has served time in prison in 1988, 1989, 1991 to 1998, 1998 through 2008 and 2008 through 2012. McQuestor has prior convictions in Lincoln County, Gaston County, Mecklenburg County, Montgomery County and Cleveland County.

Image courtesy of LPD