Commissioners hold zoning hearings on charter school, neighborhood

MATT CHAPMAN

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners presided over five zoning hearings during a joint meeting with the planning board on Monday evening.

Meritage Homes of the Carolinas, Inc. submitted a request to rezone 58.5 acres from transitional residential to planned development residential to permit a subdivision with up to 152 single family detached homes on the west side of Saint James Church Road and north side of Verdict Ridge Drive in the Catawba Springs Township. The planning board voted 6-1 to recommend approval following further deliberation after the hearing.

The development, to be known as Canopy Creek, will be age-targeted with single story ranch-style floor plans ranging from 1,700-2,150 square feet. The community will feature soft amenities such as a swimming pool and pedestrian walking trails.

Several board members questioned the term “age-targeted,” which means that the subdivision will be constructed in a way that appeals to older buyers with one story homes and soft amenities. Unlike an age-restricted development, such as Trilogy Lake Norman in Denver, there won’t be an age requirement for homeowners in the community.

A handful of residents approached the board with concerns over traffic, which they said was already a problem on Saint James Church Road. Those who spoke during the hearing warned of the dangers that could result from building Canopy Creek directly across the street from St. James Elementary School.

While age-targeted developments generate less traffic, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the developers will complete the necessary road improvements that would be required of a normal development without an age requirement. Meritage Homes will construct turn lanes on Saint James Church Road at the entrance to Canopy Creek. The developers will also make a monetary contribution of $100,000 that will be combined with other funds to improve two nearby intersections when there’s a need.

Red Apple Development, LLC, a national developer of charter school facilities, proposed an amendment to the Lincoln County Unified Development Ordinance that would make elementary and secondary schools a permitted use in the general business and neighborhood business districts. The planning board voted unanimously to recommend a revised proposal that would make elementary and secondary schools a conditional use subject to commissioner approval in those two business districts.

Approval from the commissioners later this month could go a long way toward determining the location of West Lake Preparatory Academy, a new charter school proposed for eastern Lincoln County. Charter Schools USA, the educational management organization assisting in the development of West Lake, employs Red Apple Development to acquire land and build facilities.

Lincoln County planning director Andrew Bryant presented the board with a proposal to amend the Lincoln County Land Use Plan regarding maximum densities for developments consisting of more than 50 lots in areas designated as suburban residential.

The planning board voted 6-1 to recommend a revised proposal that would permit densities of up to three units per acre in areas with public water and sewer. Densities greater than three units per acre could be permitted depending on the conservation or improvement of additional open space within the development. The proposal states that in areas with none or one such utility, a maximum density of two dwelling units per acre will be enforced.

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners will cast a deciding vote on the zoning hearings during a meeting on May 15. That meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the third floor of the James W. Warren Citizens Center, located at 115 West Main Street in Lincolnton.