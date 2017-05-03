Underwood, now at L-R, thankful for Lincoln County experience

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

As Neil Underwood instructs his music students at Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, he frequently brings up what his high school band students did while he was teaching them or how he taught them to play a particular instrument.

“In some ways the college students are very much the same as the high school students but with older issues,” Underwood said.

Underwood retired from his position as band director at North Lincoln High School in 2015 and accepted a position as instructor of music and associate director of university bands at Lenoir-Rhyne in 2016.

“When I hit my 30th year in public education I realized I was ready to move on to something new which meant retiring from public education but not from life or music, which I love,” he said. “I had friends here at Lenoir-Rhyne and I kept hearing word on the grapevine that they were thinking about restarting the marching band program, which had been gone since the early 1990s. It was just good timing.”

Both Underwood and his wife, fellow teacher Joanna Underwood, retired at the same time. Underwood said the hardest part for both of them was leaving the students. For the last 10 years of their tenure in public education, they worked together at North Lincoln.

Since Underwood started at Lenoir-Rhyne, he got the pep band up and going, worked with the wind symphony and has taught music classes.

“I spent basically a year putting together the marching band and this past year we put it on the field for the first time and it was a rousing success,” he said. “We were small but we were loud and the university seemed to enjoy us. The plan is for next year is to get a little bit bigger and a little bit better and to continue improving. I’m fortunate that in my young life my parents insisted on piano lessons and now I’m working with music majors on fundamental piano skills.”

Underwood is still in communication with the current band director at North Lincoln, Kevin Still, and helps out other area middle and high school bands.

“We communicate quite frequently,” he said. “I think one of the main things that is good for a young director is to get help and not be afraid to ask those who are experienced. When I started at East Lincoln back in 1983, Don Peach was the band director at Lincolnton High School and was a legacy in his own right. He was wonderful to provide leadership.”

Underwood has a lot of connections with current band directors at Lincoln County Schools. He has known Stills since Stills was in high school. Joshua Belvin, the band director at Lincolnton High School, was a former student and the band director at West Lincoln High School, Taylor Brown, was a student teacher under Underwood.

“The biggest difference I see between what I’m doing here and what I was doing in high school is when I go home I can leave it at school,” Underwood said. “It wasn’t because Joanna and I were married and working together but that you have to be so involved and wrapped up in providing for your students’ needs that it’s hard to leave that job and go home. In the collegiate job, I love these kids and have a bond with them that I didn’t think I’d have, but these students are a little more independent and they don’t expect you to do everything for them. I’m very passionate about what I do and I do work on things for L-R when I’m home but it’s not quite as all-consuming as it was when I was teaching high school.”

From his experience as a long-time high school instructor, Underwood shared his belief that one of the most demanding jobs is that of a public school teacher. Also, in order to do their job well, high school band and choral directors have to spend so many hours at school and time with the students that he doesn’t think that most administrators understand or appreciate what it takes to be good in those areas.

“You’re definitely not paid for it,” he said. “Here at Lenoir-Rhyne, there’s a little bit more appreciation, it’s not so much a financially rewarding career but a little bit more appreciation. When the marching band does something here, I receive a lot of pats on the back. When we do a performance it’s recognized on campus. A lot of times in public education, it’s ‘oh, the band was there.’ It wasn’t a great feat that you were able to do something for them.”

In 2016, Underwood ran for election as a county commissioner, without success. He admitted that it was disappointing, moreso because both he and fellow Democrat Elaine Jenkins, who also ran an unsuccessful campaign, heard that there was change wanted. In retrospect, he believes that God has a way of watching out for him and he’s where he needs to be at Lenoir-Rhyne, making a difference with the students he needs to make a difference with.

“I was able to recreate myself in a very similar but different position at this time in my life and I could not be more blessed,” he said.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard