Vale man pleads guilty to child sex crimes

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

A Vale man pleaded guilty on Monday to committing sex crimes against a child.

Danny Lee Hensley, 43, was arrested in December 2014 and charged by the Lincolnton Police Department with raping the daughter of a women he was in a relationship with. Hensley was initially charged in 2014 with second-degree rape, kidnapping, sex offense in a parental role and first-degree sex offense against a child and was charged in January 2015 with 80 felony counts of kidnapping, 80 felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, felony attempted first degree rape and misdemeanor communicating threats. He was being held under a $1 million bond.

Hensley pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of a sex offense by a substitute parent and four counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, according to Assistant District Attorney Lydia Hoza. Hensley was sentenced to between 25 and 90 months in prison and will remain listed as a registered sex offender for 30 years.

Media reports, at the time of the first arrest, said Hensley was the boyfriend of the victim’s mother and shared a home with them.

Hensley is a level one sex offender, the lowest level for sentencing, according to Hoza. There were evidentiary issues and unavailable witnesses, including the victim’s mother, who died before the trial.

“We were happy to get a conviction,” Hoza said. “Detective Brett Heavner did a fantastic job. Things just aren’t always as clear as they need to be. The state is very happy that he will be a registered sex offender and that will be public knowledge and he admitted his wrongdoing.”

Hensely has been in custody at the Harven Crouse Detention Center in Lincolnton since his arrest in 2014. He is still there, awaiting placement at a state prison facility where he will serve his sentence.

Image courtesy of LCSO