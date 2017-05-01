Sen. Curtis details legislation on lowering class sizes

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The North Carolina Senate reached a compromise with House Bill 13 on Monday that will reduce class sizes across the state without putting art, music and physical education programs at risk.

House Bill 13, the subject of months of deliberation within the Senate Education Committee, will now phase in the reduction of kindergarten, first, second and third grade class sizes over the next two years instead of all at once. Sen. David Curtis, a Denver Republican whose district includes Lincoln County, is one of three co-chairmen on the education committee who introduced the compromise earlier this week.

“As soon as the Republicans took over in 2011-12 they did research on exactly what makes a child successful in education,” Curtis said. “Basically, the data seemed to indicate pretty strongly that smaller class sizes in kindergarten through third grade has a huge impact on teaching children to read. The data also showed that if they cannot read proficiently by the time they reach the fourth grade then they have a huge problem being successful in the next eight grades.”

House Bill 13 will require local school districts to achieve a district-wide average class size of 20 students in grades K-3 with a single class maximum of 23 students for the upcoming school year. More drastic reductions will be required the following year with maximum K-3 class sizes ranging from 19 to 21 students and an average class size requirement between 16 and 18 students, depending on grade level.

State lawmakers were under pressure to come to a resolution from school officials who are in the process of building their budget for the next school year. The compromise reached on Monday has received support from the North Carolina Association of School Administrators.

“The North Carolina Association of School Administrators and our school leader members thank the Senate and House for working with us to identify the most conducive way to lower class sizes in grades K-3,” NCASA executive director Katherine Joyce said. “The current proposal provides a reasonable timeline for further reducing class sizes, and the additional funding that the General Assembly leadership has pledged to provide for enhancement teachers in art, music and PE will be extremely helpful and appreciated. This is a compromise we are proud to support.”

In addition to reducing class sizes, House Bill 13 will also strengthen accountability measures for local school districts to ensure that state tax dollars are being used for their intended purpose. Superintendents will be directed to submit regular reports on class sizes and the state Superintendent of Public Instruction will be authorized to conduct periodic audits to ensure accuracy. Superintendents who knowingly submit inaccurate information could be subject to unspecified penalties.

“When we first began reducing class sizes we started sending money to the (local education agencies) to hire more K-3 teachers,” Curtis said. “Unfortunately, the state board of education kind of gave them some instructions that they could have up to 24 students per class under special circumstances. Unfortunately, the LEA’s took that to mean that they could have 24 children in every class and by doing that they had a big chunk of money leftover after they had funded all of their classroom teachers and they used that money for some other purpose. This year we finally said ‘Okay, no more games. You will reduce class sizes.’ We asked what they had done with all that money we gave them and we could never get a clear answer from the LEA’s on where that approximately $300 million went.”

The amended House Bill 13 passed through the Senate with just one dissenting vote on Tuesday night and will now move to the House for a vote.