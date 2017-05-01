Peaceful protest is the bedrock of democracy

There’s something about the peaceful protest that’s quintessentially American. Political protests and rallies aren’t unique to this country, but we do it best.

During the years immediately following the election of President Barack Obama, right-wing protests morphed into the Tea Party movement, which played no small part in the Republican wave election in 2010. Occupy Wall Street was a grassroots protest movement of the left that flared up and then fizzled, though the rhetoric of many of its proponents could be heard in the Democratic Party primary campaign speeches of Sen. Bernie Sanders. A line between the populism of the Tea Party and President Donald Trump can be drawn easily.

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that the election of Trump, who it’s an understatement to call a polarizing figure, had sparked another set of protest movements. The national “Indivisible” movement — a direct reaction to Trump’s election — has a Lincoln County chapter that held a demonstration in Lincolnton on Friday. By all accounts, the protest was peaceful and calm, without any confrontations or ugliness.

And that’s how it should be. The vast majority of people have few options when it comes to making their political opinions heard, outside of shouting into the echo chamber of their friends and followers on social media or writing to their representatives. The people who take the time to go out and demonstrate, regardless of ideology, are showing an engagement with the political process that’s severely lacking in our nation’s discourse.

The only way to become better acquainted with our political system is a study of our nation and its history. The Constitution is a good place to start.