Nearly 300 athletes participate in Lincoln County Special Olympics

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Friday was the day for area athletes to shine at the Lincoln County Special Olympics annual spring games. More than 275 athletes took part in the games assisted by the more than 300 adult volunteers and area high school students who served as “buddies” to the athletes or helped run events. The games were held in the Lincolnton High School football stadium and were attended by numerous spectators, many of them students from Lincoln County schools.

The events were track and field sports such as running, walking, wheelchair races, jumping and throwing a softball, tennis ball or bean bag. The games were preceded by a parade of athletes and a releasing of balloons in remembrance of those athletes who passed away since the 2016 games.

For the past 28 years, Lincoln County Schools adapted physical education teacher Jeff Leonhardt has organized Special Olympics, with 16 of those years in Catawba County and 12 in Lincoln County. Leonhardt worked with special needs children in high school as part of a teacher cadet program when he was a senior. After graduation, he got a degree in physical education and was hired as an instructor at Conover School, a school for special needs children in Catawba County, and got involved in Special Olympics while he was there.

“The games are something our community looks forward to and embraces every year,” he said. “The athletes love it and their families love to come out and support them. There’s a lot of smiles and love here in the stadium. These kids persevere and there’s way to adapt and do things differently. Everybody doesn’t do things the same way and they can accomplish their goals and aspirations.”

Leonhardt will be retiring from organizing the Lincoln County Special Olympics but he said he’ll probably still stay involved with the program because it means so much to him.

All of the athletes were helped during the games either by parents, guardians or by area high school students serving as buddies.

“I sometimes worry that buddies don’t match up very well but it doesn’t matter how they act in the classroom or in school, when they get out here with the athletes they do a phenomenal job,” Renee Smith, who helped coordinate the buddies program for the games this year, said. “For the athletes, it’s a way for them to have fellowship with other students with and without disabilities. They like to get out here with their peers both age- and ability-wise. Even if they are not competing they like to be here.”

Beginning as a backyard summer camp for people with intellectual disabilities in 1968, Special Olympics is now the world’s largest sports organization for people with intellectual disabilities with more than 4.7 million athletes in 169 countries and over a million volunteers, according to the Special Olympics website.

There are two local Special Olympics competitions held in Lincoln County each year, the first is bowling, which was held in February, and then the spring games. Lincoln County athletes also travel to other games throughout the year.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard