LCSO: Deputy saved disabled man from burning home

Staff report

A Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputy is being credited with saving a disabled man from his burning home on Killian Road in Lincolnton early Monday morning.

Deputy Seth Hovis was on his way to work at around 5:50 a.m. when the Lincoln County Communications Center notified emergency workers of a house fire on Killian Road, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office. Hovis was nearby and responded to the fire. When he arrived he noticed a female standing outside the residence, who told him that her disabled husband was still inside the burning home and that she was unable to get him out. Hovis rushed inside the residence, located the 73-year-old man in his wheelchair and carried him down a flight of outside steps to safety.

After moving the man and his wife to safe location away from the fire, Deputy Hovis moved the couple’s vehicles away from the burning home, which was engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived on the scene.