Denver Defense thrives as third anniversary nears

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Closing in on its three-year anniversary of opening on Highway 16 in Denver, Denver Defense, an indoor shooting range and gun store, has been establishing itself as part of the community and as not just a place for men to shoot high-powered guns at targets.

“Some ranges are just kind of there,” Denver Defense manager Bud Cesena said. “I’m not criticizing them – I’m just saying they’re not part of the community. We believe in community and this is our neighborhood.”

Denver Defense is a member of Crime Stoppers. Area law enforcement personnel are able to come to Denver Defense to train without charge. Denver Defense frequently gives out membership passes to be raffled for area fundraisers, according to Cesena. When he was hired, he told the store’s owners that he wanted to do some programs for children and young people, which he has initiated at the shooting range.

The members of Gaston Young Guns, a group formed to foster an interest in shooting and teaching firearm safety to young adults, meet at the range every Wednesday to shoot. No one under the age of 10 is allowed to shoot and everyone under 18 needs to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Cesena is a member of Lincoln County Safe Kids, an organization tasked with reducing death and injury to children of all ages in Lincoln County.

“When we designed this range, we went to 24 ranges around the country and what we found was 67 percent of all new shooters were women,” Bill McMahon, one of the owners of Denver Defense, said. “Think about it, women are more educated than they used to be and they’re more independent so they get married later. Before they get married they want to live on their own and be secure so they come in to learn self-defense, lethal and nonlethal, they want to buy a gun, learn how to use it and come in and practice.”

Also, statistically, women live longer than men so Denver Defense frequently gets 70 to 80-year-old women coming in and saying their husbands just passed away, they don’t want to give up their house so they want to either get a gun or use their husband’s guns that they never touched, according to McMahon. Often, the grandmother, mother and daughter will all come in together so Denver Defense will get three generations of women coming in to the store. Many of them have never touched a gun. Denver Defense was designed with women in mind, from the colors of the walls and decor to the personality of the employees.

Denver Defense works with area battered women’s shelters to offer free self-defense training for all women in the program. The local chapter of the Well Armed Woman, a national organization, meets at Denver Defense every third Thursday. Denver Defense holds a ladies night every Thursday.

Cesena said some ranges are very tactically oriented, which can make some people, especially women, uncomfortable. If the employees don’t have a smile on their faces and are comfortable to talk to, some people will turn around and walk out.

Denver Defense offers a 50-yard range with low light and strobe light capabilities, which is not offered at many ranges. The low light range is frequently used to teach people to use a handgun with a flashlight.

“I’ve seen it suggested that if you hear a creak in the middle of the night in your house that you go hunting,” Cesena said. “I don’t subscribe to that philosophy at all. While I was a SWAT officer, we’d train every few weeks on how to safely go through a house and hunt wanted felons in homes. If you don’t do that all the time, it’s not a good idea to go hunting in your house.”

Cesena recommends that if a homeowner feels there is an intruder in their house that they get their gun and a flashlight, call 911 and get behind the bed for concealment and put the light from the flashlight on the door. If someone comes through the door, then start firing rounds. The light allows identification of the target.

“We don’t teach ‘shoot to kill,’ we teach ‘stop the threat,’” he said. “Is it likely that someone is going to die as a result of a gunshot? Yes, but your intention is to stop the threat, not to kill. Everybody’s got a fire plan for their home but everyone should have a break-in plan as well. It’s sad that we live in a time when you have to consider self defense but this is the world we live in now.”

Denver Defense currently has 12 25-yard yard lanes for handgun shooting and six lanes of 50-yard rifle shooting. The rifle shooters are separated from the handgun shooters.

“If you’re standing in lane four, for example, with a .22-caliber pistol and it’s going ‘pop, pop, pop,’ even though you have ear protection on it’s just going ‘pop, pop, pop,’” he said. “If you get a guy that comes to lane five with an AR-15 rifle it’s going to be incredibly loud. Most folks don’t want to hear that huge noise next to them. Granted, a .44 magnum is a loud handgun but the fact is that it’s not as loud as a .223 or 5.56-caliber rifle.”

The ranges were designed with state-of-the-art air filtration systems to prevent noxious gases from harming the shooters, according to McMahon. There’s also sticky paper on the floors to prevent them from tracking lead out when they leave and there’s wash stations to remove lead from their hands. The glass between the booths and the ones looking into the range from the lounge area are made from bullet-proof glass.

In addition to firearm instruction, Denver Defense offers self-defense and situation awareness classes taught by Steve Rodriguez. Rodriguez started training in kung fu when he was 4 years old. His uncle was a kung fu instructor or “sifu.” He then learned boxing and Jeet Kune Do. About 17 years ago, he met Mike Lee Kanarek and Nir Maman, both Israeli Special Forces combat veterans, and they taught him Israel tactical concepts, Haganah (defense in Hebrew) and Krav Maga, which means contact combat.

“I used to fight a lot when I was younger but I turned all the training into good,” he said. “A lot of people were looking for instructors to train local law enforcement in the area I was living in at the time, South Florida, and I started getting the government contracts to do the training.”

Now Rodriguez does all the self defense training at Denver Defense and most of his students are women. He also trains military personnel and law enforcement in Lincoln County.

Rodriguez’s main specialty is edge weapons, which is knife to knife or knife on empty hand combat. With women he focuses on improvised weapons such as keys or a pen or any object that is around that was not meant to be a weapon but can be used as one.

Cesena started working with the Charlotte Police Department in 1976. He left the police department in 2006 and was the chief of police for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools system until 2013.

“I’ve seen some of the worst of the worst in my 38 years of policing and the thought that you can go merrily about your business without paying attention to your surroundings is a fallacy,” Cesena said. “What Steve teaches a lot and what we pay attention to here is situation awareness. You can’t just depend on the firearm. We don’t encourage anyone here to walk up to the case, buy a gun and think they are ready to defend their home. I’d like to sell you a firearm but I’m not going to suggest by any stretch of the imagination that you’re a gunfighter when you leave the store. It takes training. My job is to make sure they understand what a firearm is, the laws of the state of North Carolina and are safe in their gun handling practices. I’d like to think that the common sense approach to firearms is why we are successful.”

Denver Defense is not a membership club. People can come and shoot if they are not members. The store offers memberships but they are not required. For more information, visit denverdefenseusa.com.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard