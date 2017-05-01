Central Cafe: From New York with love

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Tucked away between Turner Houser Insurance Group and UMAR Art on East Main Street in Lincolnton sits the newly opened Central Cafe. The cafe is owned and operated by Carolyn and Calvin Kerr, who relocated to Lincolnton from New York two years ago. Calvin Kerr had been cooking professionally for 45 years in New York and was trained by Cordon Bleu chefs in France.

Born in London, educated in Jamaica and a disabled veteran, in semi-retirement Kerr was teaching cooking classes at Turnip the Arts in Hickory until the owner lost the lease to the building.

The restaurant location in Lincolnton became available right about the same time and Kerr decided to open a new cafe where he offers “eclectic food with a hippie gourmet style.”

“This location came out of nowhere,” he said. “We looked at another space which is on the outskirts of Lincolnton which had some traffic but this is the place right here. This is really Carolyn’s baby – I’m just using my talent to get her where she wants to go. This is hers, not mine.”

Central Cafe offers a combination of panini, wraps and gourmet salads.

With his British and Jamaican background, Kerr has created his own cuisine. All meals are cooked to order. All of the cakes, pies, pastries, dressings and sauces are made by Kerr on-site.

On Wednesdays all menu items are $1 off and Thursdays bring a selection of $3 meals which will be “grab and go.”

“I’m an artist so it’s a total picture,” Kerr said. “It’s the environment that you’re in, the quality and preparation of the food and, finally, the taste. My responsibility is to prepare the best meal I can for you.”

Kerr plans to offer cooking classes again in the near future and possibly to offer internship opportunities to local people who want to learn the business. He believes in looking for interest and ability in an intern because, he said, he can teach the skills.

“This is a great business to be in,” he said. “I’ve never been out of work. We’ve been blessed and you need to give it away.”

In addition to cooking classes, Carolyn and Calvin Kerr have big plans for Central Cafe and look forward to becoming a bigger part of the community. Calvin Kerr believes that he has taken advantage of a clientele that everybody missed.

“We are happy to be a part of the revival of Lincolnton,” Carolyn Kerr said.

Central Cafe is located at 230 East Main Street in Lincolnton. It is open Mondays and Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. for breakfast and lunch. The telephone number for the restaurant is (704) 240-9399. In addition to the regular menu, there are different specials offered every day.

Kerr also offers catering services through his catering company, Mango Leaf Culinary Services. For more information on catering service, call (631) 432-5697.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard