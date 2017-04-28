Our View— Voter fraud lite

Voter fraud matters, until it doesn’t.

That’s the message coming out of Catawba County this week, where the district attorney there announced that his office won’t pursue charges against a woman who impersonated her dead mother to vote for Donald Trump.

Voter impersonation is the most egregious form of voter fraud and, according to a State Board of Elections audit, the board “rarely encounters verified cases of voter impersonation, though two cases are being referred to prosecutors from the election last fall.” The Catawba County case is one of the those two.

Of course, there are two sides to every story. The Catawba County voter, who remains unnamed, “cast the vote at an early voting site and says it wasn’t intended to be fraudulent,” according to the Associated Press. The AP also reported that the district attorney’s office “says the woman’s 89-year-old mother was an ardent Trump supporter who told her to vote for the Republican candidate in the presidential election with her power of attorney before dying in October.” The implication is that the woman somehow didn’t know it wasn’t legal to pretend to be someone else when she gave a dead person’s name to election officials before voting.

If all parts of the law made allowances for stupidity, our jails would be far less full than they are now.

District Attorney David Learner, a Republican, “says his decision was nonpartisan,” according to the AP. It’s impossible to say whether his office would have been as judicious had the fraudulent vote been cast by an ardent supporter of Hillary Clinton, but the decision not to prosecute does have a slightly partisan scent to it, particularly given the almost-universal Republican calls for voter ID laws in this state and regular allegations of rampant voter fraud made by many conservative politicians, including the president.

Either we, as a state and country, place a premium on clean elections, or we don’t. The Catawba County voter could have been charged with a felony, which likely would have been pleaded down to a low-level misdemeanor. That seems like a small price to pay for impinging upon one of our most hallowed institutions.