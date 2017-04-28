This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.
Friday, Apr. 28
Baseball
East Lincoln at West Lincoln 7:45 p.m.
Lincolnton at Maiden 7 p.m.
Lincoln Charter at Piedmont Charter
Newton-Conover at Bandys 7 p.m.
West Caldwell at Bunker Hill 7 p.m.
Softball
East Lincoln at West Lincoln 5 p.m.
Lincolnton at Maiden
Lincoln Charter at Piedmont Charter
Newton-Conover at Bandys
West Caldwell at Bunker Hill
Soccer
Bandys at West Lincoln 4 p.m.
