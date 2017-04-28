Home » Sports » Schedule

Schedule

This schedule may not include postponements, cancellations, site changes or make-ups not reported to the Lincoln Times-News.

Friday, Apr. 28

Baseball

East Lincoln at West Lincoln  7:45 p.m.

Lincolnton at Maiden  7 p.m.

Lincoln Charter at Piedmont Charter

Newton-Conover at Bandys  7 p.m.

West Caldwell at Bunker Hill  7 p.m.

Softball

East Lincoln at West Lincoln  5 p.m.

Lincolnton at Maiden

Lincoln Charter at Piedmont Charter

Newton-Conover at Bandys

West Caldwell at Bunker Hill

Soccer

Bandys at West Lincoln  4 p.m.

