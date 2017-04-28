Reader’s Forum— 4-28-17

Response to

Tillis column

I am responding to the Sen. Thom Tillis opinion recently published regarding a border wall. My 27-year-old son hit the “head on the nail” when he said, should a wall be built, “It would keep immigrants in because more immigrants are leaving for jobs in Mexico.” The ones that are coming from Central America are fleeing violence. The U.S. should not support these governments that hurt their own people.

Tillis said the wall would help prevent drug addiction, like opiates. Opiate deaths have increased to 100,000 in the past 10 years due to opiate prescription drugs and cheap heroin. Big Pharma, doctors, pain clinics are responsible for this, not drugs coming over the border. Heroin is mostly flown in from countries that grow poppies and manufacture opiate drugs, not the southern border.

Tillis says a border wall and increased policing would decrease the humanitarian crisis at the border. Actually, it would inrease the humanitarian crisis because the immigrants, fleeing violence, are dying because they have to go further out into the desert to get around the current wall.

As far a drug addiction, the billions that would be spent on the wall would be better served building not-for-profit “same day admission” drug treatment centers and community mental health centers. Many counties in N.C. don’t even have a mental health center, let alone drug treatment centers. Using tax payer money more wisely would help more people.

Lisa Thurman

Lincolnton

Presidential retirement funding

Recent news articles again highlight the ridiculous federal funding for former presidents. Former President Barack Obama will receive approximately $400,000 for delivering a single speech. This type of payment is not unique, as similar opportunities exist for all former presidents, from Jimmy Carter, through Obama.

As another budget year is debated and funded, this retirement budget item needs to be debated as of much greater import than a “minor” expense that will be quietly added to the 2018 fiscal year budget. The amount may be minor to the U.S. House and Senate budget writers, but to this simple taxpayer, it is significant.

Not since the retirement of President Harry Truman has any president left office with true money problems. No sensible citizen would want a former president to have to look for another source of income, after leaving the White House, simply to live a decent life. With that concept in mind, the Former Presidents Act (FPA) was enacted in 1958. Beginning with President Dwight D. Eisenhower, all retiring presidents left office with hefty financial assets.

According to the current information (2016) on the benefits available for former presidents, a former president will receive an annual taxable lifetime pension of $205,700. They also receive transition funding for the first seven months after they leave office. During the first 30 months after leaving office, they get a maximum of $150,000 per year. After the 30-month period, they receive funds for staff compensation which cannot exceed $96,000 per year.

During Obama’s second term, the House and Senate passed a bill to greatly reduce future retirement payments to former presidents (Presidential Allowance Modernization Act 2016). Despite Congressional passage of this bill, Obama vetoed the legislation. This act would have limited former presidents to retirement funds totaling $200,000 with and additional $200,000 for other administrative expenses. The members of the House and Senate were very aware of sources of income for former presidents. With this awareness, the vetoed bill would have reduced the presidential retirement funds by one dollar for each dollar earned by the former president from speeches and various other sources of income. With the same political party now in control of the House, Senate and White House, there should be no concern for a possible veto.

With rare exceptions, living former presidents are quite wealthy prior to entering the office, and unquestionably very wealthy immediately after leaving the office. The funding of millionaires, with tax monies from citizens who can only dream of similar wealth, is despicable. For this taxpayer, giving over $300,000 of my tax money to millionaires is unacceptable.

Those who were elected to represent our well-being (Rep. Patrick McHenry, Sen. Richard Burr, and Sen. Thom Tillis) should be made aware of the attitude of typical taxpayers and the voters opinion on acting to eliminate this “welfare for the wealthy” from the 2018 federal budget.

Tom Hawk

Lincolnton