Obituaries— 4-28-17

Irene Lee Lynch McSwain

KINGS MOUNTAIN — Irene Lee Lynch McSwain, age 86 of Oakleaf Dr. (Mary’s Grove) passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at Carolinas Healthcare System Cleveland.

She was born July 19, 1930 in Lincoln County to the late Charles “C.B.” Lynch Sr. and Carrie Lee Lynch. Irene was a member of First Baptist Church of Cherryville where she sang in the choir and served as a Sunday School teacher. After retiring from AV Wray in Shelby, she worked at Harris Teeter until its closing. Irene loved gardening and being outdoors. She always had beautiful flowers and enjoyed seeing the birds in the yard. Irene was a devoted wife for 40 years to John Paul and she was a loving and caring mother and grandmother.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, John Paul McSwain; daughters, Deedria Beal Stephens and Marsha Glenn; one sister; and three brothers.

Survivors include her children, Barbara Beal Goodson (Steve) of Maiden, Ralph P. Glenn (Lynda) of Shelby, Lydia Paulette McSwain of Shelby, and Roger Dale McSwain (Carolyn) of Shelby; ten grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Emma Lynch and Evie Lynch; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Vince Hefner officiating. Burial will follow at City Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 301 E. First St. Cherryville, NC 28021 or Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr. Shelby, NC 28150.

Condolences may be made to www.carpentersfuneralhome.net

Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services in Cherryville is serving the McSwain family.

Eberhard ‘Ebe’ Klaus

Eberhard “Ebe” Klaus, age 77, of North Hill Drive in Lincolnton, died on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. today, April 28, 2017, at Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church with Rev. Barry Devine officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

“Ebe” was born June 13, 1939, in Suessen, Germany, to the late Robert and Franziska Ernst Klaus. He worked as a shop foreman in manufacturing.

He is survived by his wife, Ingeborg “Inge” Hildegard Klaus of the home; son, Wolfgang Klaus, and wife Lisa, of Philadelphia, Pa.; daughter, Gabriele Yorlano, and husband Todd, of Lake Worth, Fla.; six grandchildren, Milisa Klaus, Peter Klaus, Brian Coulson, Nicole Ferrazzoli, and husband Christopher, Daniel Yorlano, and Alexander Yorlano; and one great-grandchild, Timothy Redman, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 441, Lincolnton, NC 28093.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Klaus family.

Richard Norman Bronowicz

Richard Norman Bronowicz, 82, of Rhyneland Road in Lincolnton, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on today, April 28, 2017, at Warlick Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 10 a.m. at St. Dorothy’s Catholic Church with Father David Miller officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery with military honors.

Mr. Bronowicz was born February 25, 1935 in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, to the late Walter and Sylvia Vresh Bronowicz. Richard is a graduate of both Lenoir-Rhyne College and Appalachian State University. Following graduation, he served as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps. He then began his career in Newton-Conover City Schools. Most of his career was spent working for Lincoln County Schools as a teacher, coach, and assistant principal.

Richard is survived by his loving wife, Jane Bronowicz of the home; one son, Richard Bronowicz, Jr., and wife Anita, of Crouse; three daughters, Barbara Sykes of Lincolnton, Susan Avery and Mark Gadbois of Kernersville, and Mary Scott of Lincolnton; three brothers, Walter Bronowicz, Raymond Bronowicz, and Edward Bronowicz, all of Pittsburgh, PA; seven grandchildren, Laura Bronowicz, Emily Bronowicz, Nicole Mullen and husband, Alex, Pat Sykes, Ryan Avery, Nick Stamey, and Haley Scott; and one great-granddaughter, Karis Jane Mullen. Richard is preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Jeannie Geesey.

Memorials may be made to Robin Johnson Hospice House, c/o Gaston Hospice, 258 E. Garrison Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28054.

Warlick Funeral Home in Lincolnton is serving the Bronowicz family.

Johnny Ray Ward

Johnny Ray Ward, 56, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at Levine and Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville.

He was born in Gaston County, son of Patricia Ward and the late Fay Milton Ward. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother Michael Warren Ward. Johnny enjoyed several things in life; his family and friends, watches, hats, and going places within the community along with other things life offered him. He always greeted people with a two hand handshake and smiled with happiness. He is loved by many.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brothers Eddie, Hank and Jeff Ward; sisters; Teresa Mintz and Schanda Ward; seven loving nephews and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. The entire family would like to give thanks and appreciation to all the staff at RHA Health Services for their continuous care and love for Johnny throughout the years. Also a special thanks to the staff at Levine and Dickson Hospice House for their services and care for Johnny.

A Going Home Service will be held at noon on Saturday, April 29, 2017 at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 375 Woodlawn Avenue, Mount Holly, NC 28120. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until noon prior to the service.

Memorials may be sent to Levine and Dickson Hospice House in Huntersville.

Condolence messages may be sent to the family at www.woodlawnfuneral.org

Woodlawn Funeral Home in Mount Holly is serving the Ward family.

William ‘Bill’ Haymond Brooks

William “Bill” Haymond Brooks, 82, of Conover died April 26, 2017.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. April 29, 2017 at First United Methodist Church in Conover.

Burke Mortuary & Crematory in Newton is serving the Brooks family.

Jill Miller Allison

Jill Miller Allison, 64, of Boiling Springs, died April 25, 2017.

A fellowship dinner was held at 6 p.m. April 27, 2017 in the fellowship hall of Crestview Baptist Church in Shelby. A Celebration of Life Service was held at 6:45 p.m. Visitation was held until 8:30 p.m.

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory in Shelby is serving the Allison family.

Linda Dick Dale

Linda Dick Dale, 75, of Connelly Springs died April 26, 2017.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Burke Memorial Park Chapel in Morganton.

Bennett Funeral Service of Conover is serving the Dale family.

Deane Morrison Rupard

Deane Morrison Rupard, 84, of Cherryville died April 26, 2017.

A graveside service will be today at 11 a.m. at Oakwood Cemetery in Statesville.

Carpenter-Porter Funeral & Cremation Services in Cherryville is serving the Rupard family.