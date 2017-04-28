Mustangs fall to Maiden

DAVID KEEVER

Sports Editor

The East Lincoln Mustangs entered Wednesday night’s game with Maiden with another opportunity to clinch the Southern District-7 regular season championship. And things looked bright for the Mustangs early on, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first inning off of Blue Devil ace Caden O’Brien.

But the tide began to turn in the middle innings, and Maiden overcame the two-run deficit behind O’Brien’s complete game to defeat East Lincoln 6-2 on senior night in Denver.

Senior Alec Burleson got the Mustangs on the board first. After two outs in the home half of the first inning, Burleson belted a solo homerun to right-center to make it a 1-0 game. After fellow senior Taylor Michel singled and advanced to second base on a wild pitch, Evan Pawlowski’s RBI single would send Michel home to extend the lead to 2-0 off of arguably the best pitcher in the conference.

O’Brien doubled to lead off the top of the second inning, but East Lincoln starting pitcher Trevor Childers retired the next three Blue Devil hitters, stranding the Maiden runner at third base.

With O’Brien settling down after his rocky first inning of work, the Blue Devils started to chip away at the lead. A leadoff walk to start the fourth inning, coupled with O’Brien’s second hit of the game and an infield error on the Mustangs made it a 2-1 game.

Then in the fifth inning, Maiden took control. Carlos Reynoso, who had reached on a leadoff walk, tied the game on J.R. McRee’s two-out RBI single. Taylor Tibbs followed with a run-scoring double, giving the Blue Devils their first lead at 3-2. Two wild pitches later, Tibbs scored, making it 4-2.

While Maiden was able to produce some runs, O’Brien was getting outs on the mound. After allowing the two runs in the first inning on three straight hits, the Blue Devil’s senior retired ten straight Mustangs, and 15 of 16 into the sixth inning.

East Lincoln threatened to get back in the game in the sixth on an infield error, a walk and a double steal, but O’Brien got a strikeout to end the inning, stranding the tying runs at second and third.

Maiden added a couple insurance runs in the top of the seventh without a hit. Two-out walks to McRee and Tibbs, followed by an outfield error, extended the Blue Devils lead to four.

Following Zach Hester’s triple to lead off the home half of the seventh inning for the Mustangs, O’Brien retired the next three batters that he faced to close the door.

O’Brien allowed two runs on five East Lincoln hits, but only two of those hits came after the first inning. He also had two hits, and twice reached safely on errors.

Hester had two hits to lead the Mustangs, while Burleson and Pawlowski drove in the two runs. Childers took the loss on the mound.

The best news of the night for East Lincoln came about 10 minutes after the completion of their game when it was announced that Lincolnton had knocked off second place West Caldwell 3-1. The loss by the Warriors gives the Mustangs the outright conference championship with one game remaining.

With the loss, East Lincoln dropped to 14-7 overall and 10-3 in the SD-7. They will close out the regular season Friday night at West Lincoln.

Maiden, who improved to 12-8 on the season and 8-5 in league play, will host Lincolnton on Friday. With a win, the Blue Devils could wind up in second place heading into next week’s conference tournament.

Maiden 000 130 2 – 6 4 1

East Lincoln 200 000 0 – 2 5 3

WP: Caden O’Brien LP: Trevor Childers

Image courtesy of Tana Farmer / Special to the LTN