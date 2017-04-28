Local Sports Roundup

Thursday

Baseball

Lake Norman 7, North Lincoln 2

The Knights jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning on four straight singles from Nick Solomita, Tyler McPeak, Trevor Whitley and Ty Lilly, with Whitley and Lilly picking up RBIs. But the Wildcats gained control in the bottom of the third, putting four runs on the board, then added three more in the fourth inning.

Solomita and had Whitley had two hits each to lead North Lincoln, while Anthony Palma, Gage Smith and Isaiah Nino delivered two hits each for Lake Norman. Alex Pfeil picked up the win on the mound for the Wildcats, while Whitley took the loss.

North Lincoln falls to 13-6 overall, 8-6 in the North Piedmont Conference. Lake Norman improved to 19-3 on the season, and 12-2 in conference play, clinching the NPC championship.

Softball

West Lincoln 20, Bandys 2

The Lady Rebels left little doubt in this one, scoring ten times in the bottom of the first inning and adding 8 more runs in the third. Jessica Adams belted two home runs in the third inning and drove in five to lead West Lincoln. Carson Warlick, Chloe Saine and Adams all had three hits for the Lady Rebels who had 21 as a team. Kylee Leonhardt, Bailey Reep, Addie May, Mattie Wyant and Kinsley Gilmore had two hits apiece. Gilmore had a home run and four RBIs, and Reep also homered and had three RBIs. Adison Rhyne picked up the win on the mound, allowing 2 runs on 5 hits and striking out 7. The win for West Lincoln (13-6, 10-3) sets up today’s SD-7 showdown with East Lincoln for the conference championship.

East Lincoln 5, Maiden 0

The Lady Mustangs (13-5, 10-3) got the shutout win at home over the Lady Blue Devils to remain tied with West Lincoln at the top of the SD-7 standings. East Lincoln will travel to West Lincoln today with the conference championship on the line. Game time is 5 p.m.

Soccer

Lincoln Charter 5, Pine Lake Prep 2

Wednesday

Baseball

North Lincoln 16, West Iredell 3

Tyler McPeak drove in 8 runs and the Knights pounded out 15 hits in a 16-3 North Piedmont conference victory at West Iredell on Wednesday. McPeak delivered a two-run double in the third inning, then belted 3-run homers in both the top of the sixth and seventh innings, leading his team to the road win.

After the game was tied 2-2 after one inning of play, North Lincoln took the lead for good with three runs in the third. They blew the game wide open with five more runs in the sixth inning, and a six-run seventh.

In addition to McPeak’s three-hit day, Nick Solomita, Trevor Whitley, and Ben Taylor all had two hits for the Knights. Ty Lilly picked up the win on the mound for North Lincoln, allowing three runs in six innings of work. Lilly gave up just three Warrior hits, while striking out eight.

With the win, the Knights improved to 13-5 overall, 8-5 in conference play and are in a fourth-place tie with Mooresville. North Lincoln will close out the regular season on Friday afternoon at Lake Norman. Game time is set for 4:30 p.m.

West Lincoln 4, Bandys 0

Dalton Brooks tossed a no-hitter Wednesday night and the Rebels shutout Bandys by a score of 4-0. In seven innings, Brooks struck out nine Trojans, and did not give up a walk.

West Lincoln (9-10, 6-7) got on board in the bottom of the first inning. Parker Chapman singled to lead off the inning, stole second base and came in to score on Dallas Bridges RBI double. The Rebels added runs in the second and fourth innings on infield errors by Bandys (5-15, 3-10) to make it a 3-0 game.

Dylan Burkey doubled home the fourth run of the game for West Lincoln in the sixth inning. Burkey’s RBI hit scored Dalton Brooks, who had singled and moved to second base on Chase Benfield’s sacrifice bunt.

Chapman and Bridges each had two hits to lead the Rebels offense. Andrew patrick took the loss for Bandys. West Lincoln will host East Lincoln tonight in the regular season finale, while Bandys will be at home to take on Newton-Conover.

Lincolnton 3, West Caldwell 1

Frank Hatchett pitched a complete game as the Wolves picked up a 3-1 Southern District-7 road win at West Caldwell Wednesday night. The senior hurler allowed 5 Warrior hits, while striking out two and walking three.

Lincolnton got on the board in the top of the first inning when Lane Hoover led off with a single, and later came around to score on a RBI fielder’s choice by Robbie Cowie. West Caldwell tied the game in their first at bat, but Hatchett would not allow another run.

The Wolves took the lead for good in the third inning on Hatchett’s RBI base hit, and added an insurance run in the fifth on Karson Williams RBI single.

Hoover reached base in all four plate appearances with 3 hits and a walk to lead the Lincolnton offense. The Wolves improved to 8-10 overall, and 7-6 in conference play. West Caldwell fell to 8-11 on the season and 8-5 in the SD-7. The Warriors are now in a three-way tie for second place with Maiden and Bunker Hill.

Lincolnton will close out the regular season Friday night with a trip to Maiden, while West Caldwell will visit Bunker Hill.

Other baseball scores:

South Iredell 5, Lincoln Charter 2

Cherryville 21, Thomas Jefferson 0

Cherryville 15, Mountain Island Charter 0

Softball

North Lincoln 6, West Iredell 5

Bandys 6, East Lincoln 3

Newton-Conover 2, Bunker Hill 0

Image courtesy of LTN File Photo