Criminal Charges— 4-28-17
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
- Dustin Dwight Suggs, 29, of 3222 Ole Country Ln. in Claremont was charged Apr. 22 with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count each of possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, felony breaking and entering a building, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, speeding to elude arrest, larceny of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, prohibited weapon possession by felon of firearms etc. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
- Janet Marie Stroupe, 49, of 258 Sunny Hill Dr. in Lincolnton was charged Apr. 22 with one count of a misdemeanor larceny.
- Zakari David Glode, 30, of 6120 Burnhurst Ln. in Denver was charged Apr. 22 with one count of misdemeanor larceny.
- Mark Wayne Nixon, 56, of 4862 Mountain View Ln. in Maiden was charged Apr. 22 with one count each of felon possessing a firearm and fugitive from justice. A $30,000 secured bond was set.
- Amanda Alexander, 33, of 5781 Flay Rd. in Cherryville was charged Apr. 22 with six counts of failure to appear. A $20,000 secured bond was set.
- Marcellus Mitchell Vaughn, 47, of 886 Armstrong Ln. in Denver was charged Apr. 23 with one count of failure to appear. A $500 secured bond was set.
- Justin Lee Sheppard, 31, of 718 Louise Ave. in Lincolnton was charged Apr. 23 with two counts each of felony failure to appear, probation violation and one count of failure to appear. A $1,000 bond was set.
- Brittany Nicole Cornwell, 23, of 718 Louise Ave. in Lincolnton was charged Apr. 23 with one count each of probation violation and harboring fugitives. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- Theodore Daniel Brown, 48, of 2840 Lake Shore Rd. S. in Denver was charged Apr. 23 with three counts of a misdemeanor of general child abuse and one count of assault on a female by a male over the age of 18 years of age.
- Danielle Elizabeth Welch, 28, of 2840 Lake Shore Rd. S. in Denver was charged Apr. 23 with three counts of misdemeanor of general child abuse and one count each of possession of a schedule I controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
- Teresa Louise Dellinger, 46, of 1043 Cedar Grove Church Rd. in Vale was charged Apr. 23 with one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Winston Shemar Baxter, 18, 811 W. Sumter St. in Shelby was charged Apr. 24 with four counts of selling or delivering a schedule VI controlled substance and two counts of possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule VI controlled substance.
- John Wayne Goins, 46, of 1787 Cat Square Rd. in Vale was charged Apr. 24 with one count of failure to appear. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
- Dwayne Ervin Craig, 43, of 3171 Cat Square Rd. in Vale was charged Apr. 24 with one count each of no financial responsibility, driving while license suspended or revoked, operating a vehicle on highway without registration or expired and no operator license for a motorcycle.
