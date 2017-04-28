New owners rejuvenate Lincolnton ice cream parlor

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

Morgan’s Ice Cream Parlor and More will conduct its official grand reopening on Saturday afternoon. Adrian and Elizabeth Gonzalez, who assumed ownership of the business last April, have spent the past year remodeling the parlor and reinvigorating their menu.

“We’ve always been in business, but not this type of business,” Adrian Gonzalez said. “We’ve owned corporate retail businesses and, most recently, we ran our own construction business. We wanted to turn around and do something more family oriented where her and I could work hand in hand and collaborate together. She enjoys the baking aspect of the parlor and I enjoy the business and development side of things. We’re looking forward working with the neighborhood and being a part of the city of Lincolnton.”

Morgan’s is much more than just an ice cream parlor, offering a variety of items to appeal to all demographics. Customers will be treated to 48 different flavors of ice cream, a vast selection of baked goods such as muffins and cupcakes, cotton candy, made-to-order funnel cakes, coffee, smoothies, slushies, nachos and homemade popcorn . The Gonzalez’s also have plans to introduce sandwiches and hotdogs to their menu in the near future.

Morgan’s will take a health-conscious approach to the desserts and beverages offered on the menu. All baked goods are made with whole wheat or gluten free products, coconut oil and natural sugars that are free of chemicals. Morgan’s offers organic coffee purchased from Costa Rica, with a portion of the proceeds being donated back to the community where it’s grown, and protein-packed shakes known as fit frappes.

While Morgan’s offers 48 flavors of ice cream on display, the menu is customizable and the Gonzalez’s are open to request from customers.

“We offer choices and many different opportunities,” Adrian Gonzalez said. “Most people think of an ice cream shop as strictly ice cream, but we offer much more than that. That’s why we changed the name to Morgan’s Ice Cream Parlor and More. We are workable. We like to work with the community, so we try to provide whatever the community asks for. We don’t just provide 48 flavors. There are 48 flavors on the floor, but we also have additional flavors in another cooler in the back based on what people have asked for. For instance, we don’t have many people who ask for pistachio ice cream, but we have pistachio for those who do want it.”

Morgan’s will also be supplying the goods for ice cream parties when requested with a portable trailer, featuring a cooler with 32 interchangeable tubs of ice cream based on the wants and needs of the party. The trailer is not up and running quite yet, but will be soon.

Saturday’s grand reopening will feature a raffle with prizes being awarded to the winners, face painting and balloon animals for the children and free samples of ice cream and baked goods. Morgan’s will also be offering specials this weekend, including buy one get one free ice cream, with various coupons included in this week’s editions of the Lincoln Times-News.

The grand reopening will kick off Saturday at noon. Morgan’s Ice Cream Parlor and More is located at 1619 East Main Street in Lincolnton.