Vale church founders celebrate 50 years

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

Eight people from the Vale community got together in 1967 and decided to build a church.

“We threw in our few pennies and started building,” said Fred Watts, who recently turned 90 years old. “It grew pretty good, we thought.”

All eight were African Americans — Calvin Smith, Watts and his wife, Francis Watts, Coleman Farley, Elouise Farley, Barbara Nixon, Lillian Pounds and Francis Thomas — and only five of them had jobs at the time. The land at 5186 Hope Road was purchased by pledge from Fred Watts. Several churches in the area held fundraisers to help build the church and several of the founding members loaned money to begin the work.

The social and economic climate in 1967 was still quite unsettled for African Americans. The Civil Rights Act of 1964 had just been passed three years before and African Americans weren’t ensured the right to vote until 1965. The Civil Rights Act of 1968, commonly known as the Fair Housing Act, was not signed into law until April 1968.

“Things were hard back then,” Watts said. “You couldn’t get jobs or loans so we’d just put two and two together by ourselves and did the best we could. Even after the church opened, a lot of people didn’t have jobs and there was usually not much on the collection plate Sunday morning.”

Watts credits John Beam, Jr., owner of Beam Lumber Company in Vale, for keeping construction of the church going. When the builders ran into a “brick wall,” Beam would help them out with supplies. He even sent his employees over to help them put the roof on the church.

“One time we were about to stop but Mr. Beam stepped in and got us going again,” Watts said. “He was just that type of person. He helped us do things we couldn’t do by ourselves.”

The Black Presbyterian Church of Hickory dissolved before New Hope opened and the members were able to get their pulpit chairs, hymn books and the church runner to help furnish the new church.

The Watts fondly remembered the pair of dogs that were always on hand when they were working on the church. When they first opened, they had to get the dogs out of the church before they started the service.

“Every Sunday morning they were there waiting for us,” Francis Watts said. “Whenever anyone died, the dogs would walk down to the graveyard with the family. We talked and laughed about those dogs for years after they were gone.”

The first service was held at New Hope Baptist on Feb. 10, 1969 with the original eight members under the direction of Rev. Harvey Spears as supply pastor for the first three months. Rev. R. C. Carpenter, who was the pastor for five years, conducted the first baptism at the church, adding 12 new members. The second pastor, Rev. Alfred Wright and his father, Rev. Deli Wright, as associate pastor, served for two years. Rev. Bennie Thomas was in attendance for 14 years and, under his service, the church was remolded in 1980.

The current pastor, Rev. Larry Roseboro, arrived in 1991 and brought in 20 new members. In 1996, there was a complete overhaul of the fellowship hall. Many other renovations and purchases have been made over the years and, unlike when it was first built, the church was able to obtain loans to pay for the work or acquisitions.

Francis Watts chose to become a pastor and in 1998, the Wattses arranged to build another church across the street from New Hope, United Mission Independent. They got a loan to build it and the total cost to build the church and fellowship hall was almost $100,000, according to Francis Watts, which contrasts to the $12,000-$15,000 it took to build New Hope.

In 2013, New Hope Baptist Church and Roseboro were highlighted in a series on National Geographic called “Church Rescue,” where three individuals who call themselves “Church Hoppers” travel around the country helping faith-based organizations re-establish themselves.

While the Wattses call United Mission their church now, there are still a lot of memories held between the walls of New Hope, which they still live across the street from. They attended the recent anniversary celebration held at New Hope and Fred Watts said it makes him feel good seeing how much the congregation has grown. The congregation of New Hope is currently in the process of raising money to build a larger church on property adjacent to the existing church. The estimated cost to build this church is $700,000.

“It makes us feel really good to see what’s going on over there now,” Watts said. “They’ve made great progress. I don’t know how many members they have but they’re coming out the windows now. We owe that to Reverend Roseboro. Lord has blessed from when we started to build that church to now.”

New Hope Baptist Church is located on Hope Road in Vale.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard