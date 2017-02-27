School board discusses changes to elementary schools

MICHELLE T. BERNARD

Staff Writer

The Lincoln County Board of Education has approved changes to the makeup of elementary schools in Lincolnton.

At a special meeting held Wednesday, the board unanimously voted to begin the process of transitioning G.E. Massey Elementary and S. Ray Lowder Elementary to K-5 schools and folding Battleground Elementary into Kiser Intermediate in a K-5 model. Kiser Intermediate currently enrolls students only in fourth and fifth grade and the elementary schools house students from kindergarten through third grade.

The transition is pending a discussion at a public hearing to be held on March 23 at Kiser Intermediate.

Once the transition process is complete, it’s anticipated that the Battleground Elementary building will be repurposed and all of the students attending Battleground will migrate to Kiser Intermediate.

“The physical building at Battleground is not big enough to hold all of the children in that K5 pattern but Kiser is,” associate superintendent Dr. Aaron Allen said. “Because they are next door to each other, the Battleground campus will move to Kiser after the second year as soon as we get Kiser upfitted.”

The next use of the Battleground building has yet to be determined, according to Allen. The next phase of the transition process will be the hearing to get the opinions of the public, at which point the board will meet again and re-vote on the transition based on feedback from the hearing.

“Philosophically, our system feels a K-5 configuration would be better and it is my understanding that when they originally went to the K-3 and 4-5 model many years ago it was because of physical size, needs and issues at our existing schools,” Allen said. “It worked as a means to alleviate overcrowding at that time but since then our population has gone down in the city and we have some very, ideally small, elementary schools. However, from a fiscal responsibility, as the board’s talked about, we’re looking at being fiscally responsible.”

The board also believes that the K-5 continuity allows for a longer time for relationships to be made among the students and added flexibility with staffing, according to Allen.

The board also voted to change boundary lines to eliminate the so-called “donut hole” that occurred when Lincolnton Middle School was built on Startown Road. At that time, there was established elementary, middle school and high school boundaries that overlaid each other, but not perfectly, hence, the donut hole. Because of this, there is a lot of crisscross of buses and no consistent feeder pattern.

“Not that there has to be consistent feeder patterns but from a community relations and community support point of view and identification, there’s a lot of people who go to these schools in town that know that they’ll be a Lincolnton Wolf one day,” Allen said. “But the reality is that some of them went to city schools and then to Pumpkin or North Middle and had to come back. When you get to a middle school you start forming relationships and camaraderie, so a lot of our students were transferring to stay with their middle school friends at a high school they weren’t necessarily assigned to.”

The boundary lines will be revised over the next year so that the donut hole will be removed to create more consistency from school to school. A map of the revised boundary lines will be posted on the LCS web site once they have been finalized, according to discussion at the meeting Wednesday night.

Also at the meeting, the North Carolina School Boards Association and board attorney Dean Shatley, on behalf of the law firm of Campbell Shatley, presented their superintendent search services to the board. The board discussed the pros and cons of the search process offered by each entity and voted to utilize Campbell Shatley. The search process will begin immediately and will remain open until April 28. Superintendent Sherry Hoyle announced at a recent meeting that she will retire in July.

The board also discussed selling a small piece of property between Cookout and Auto Bell on East Main Street in Lincolnton in order to offset costs associated with the transition of the inner city schools to a K-5 model.

A public hearing is scheduled for March 23 at 6 p.m. in the gym of Kiser Intermediate to discuss the transition of G.E. Massey Elementary, Battleground Elementary, S. Ray Lowder Elementary and Kiser Intermediate to a K-5 model.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard