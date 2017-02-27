Relocation of county offices moving forward, price increasing

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The plan to move a number of county offices from the James W. Warren Citizens Center to the site of the former Lincoln County Hospital facility on Gamble Drive is progressing.

In 2015, the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners approved the relocation project. Since that time, demolition work has been done to completely tear down the 1969 portion of the old hospital. The portion built in 1996 is in the process of being demolished back to a shell building.

The bidding process for the renovation of the remaining shell building opened last week, with bids coming in under the estimated budget of $4.5 million, according to project manager and public works director Don Chamblee. Chamblee hopes to present the submitted bids to the board of commissioners for approval next month so construction can begin as soon as possible.

The original total cost of the project was estimated at $15 million, but rising costs in the construction market have pushed the budget to approximately $18 million, according to Chamblee.

“Costs have gone up as we thought that they might,” County Manager Kelly Atkins said. “When the former county manager and commissioners developed this idea in 2009, costs were less then than they are today. Naturally, as prices have increased and contractors have been stretched thin, we’ve sort of had to fall in line with all of the other competing projects. So yes, costs have certainly gone up.”

Once completed, the renovated 45,000 square-foot facility will house the Lincoln County Health Department, currently located on Sigmon Road. Atkins said he expects that the building will be ready for the health department by the first quarter of 2018.

Another 50,000 square-foot office building will be constructed behind the health department facility where the 1969 section of the old hospital used to stand. Atkins projected that the bidding process for that project will likely open in August and construction would then be completed by late 2019 or early 2020.

A majority of the county offices currently located at the Citizens Center will be relocated to the new County Services Center on Gamble Drive. Atkins noted that the cooperative extension offices will remain at their current location in downtown Lincolnton and the Lincoln County Board of Elections could potentially remain at the Citizens Center as well.

The vacated portions of the Citizens Center will become a “satellite” facility for the Lincoln County courthouse, where smaller trials and other court proceedings will be held, according to Atkins.

Image courtesy of LTN File