Mooresville man charged with TV theft

Staff report

A Mooresville man has been charged with stealing a television from a Lincolnton home he had visited.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Jeremy Neal McDougal, 26, allegedly stole a television from the home on Sun Valley Trail after arguing with the homeowner.

Deputies said the television was reported stolen on Feb. 21. McDougal and the homeowner got into an argument at a Lincoln County carwash over a cell phone charger and McDougal left the victim at the carwash and drove away. The victim returned home to find the television missing.

Deputies said McDougal was arrested hours later in Catawba County on an Iredell County probation violation and that the Catawba County deputy remembered finding a television in the trunk of the car. Deputies verified that the television was the one stolen from the Lincolnton home and recovered it.

Deputies said McDougal confessed to stealing the television and was charged with breaking and entering, larceny and possession of stolen property and was issued a $10,000 secured bond.