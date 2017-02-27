Man charged with child sexual assault

Staff report

A Lincolnton man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in 2016.

Phillip Wayne Vrchota, 34, of Pinewood Drive, is accused of inappropriately touching the girl, who is a relative, at his home in June and July.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies first received a report about the alleged assault on Jan. 12. Vrchota was arrested on Feb. 22.

Vrchota was charged with one felony count of taking indecent liberties with a minor and was issued a $50,000 secured bond.