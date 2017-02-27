Development moratorium public hearing scheduled for tonight

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing tonight regarding a proposed six-month moratorium ordinance on residential development in the East Lincoln area.

Freshman commissioner Rich Permenter, who prioritized a long-term plan for the growth of Lincoln County throughout his campaign, suggested the temporary ban on building at a joint meeting between commissioners and the planning board earlier this month. Halting development in Catawba Springs, where growth has hit the hardest, would give the county time to craft a 25-year “vision document” centered on the wants and needs of county residents.

“My entire campaign was based on the need for the citizens to have their voices heard while determining the future of this county in terms of development,” Permenter said. “We’re at this unique point in time where all five county commissioners agree that there is a problem with growth in East Lincoln that needs to be addressed. Now, we may disagree on what is the best way to solve this problem, but we all agree that the issue needs to be resolved. I want the citizens of Lincoln County to be able to define their own future and protect their quality of life through the development of this vision document. Every day, every week, every month that we delay we’ve lost more of the ability to direct our future.”

County attorney Wesley Deaton has said that the county could adopt a temporary moratorium on development except for the purpose of developing new or amended plans or ordinances, such as a land use plan, related to residential uses.

Permenter said he believes his vision document is in compliance because it would address transportation, water, sewer and schools in addition to residential development. The notice for tonight’s public hearing, crafted by Deaton and posted in Wednesday’s edition of the Lincoln Times-News, states that the moratorium would be adopted to allow the county to review its current sewer, water and general infrastructure capacity.

Sewer capacity, or a lack thereof, has been a hot topic of discussion in recent weeks. The developer of Sylvan Creek, a subdivision with up to 198 single-family homes between Highway 16 Business and Saint James Church Road that was approved in August, has discovered that the nearby pump station lacks the capacity to support the neighborhood.

Currently, the county sewer system is at approximately 60 percent of its 3.3 million-gallons-per-day capacity, according to public works director Don Chamblee. Projections that include developments that have already been approved by the board of commissioners, but not yet allocated by the public works department, would drive that number up to about 79 percent. Four additional developments that are currently going through the zoning process and have yet to be approved by the commissioners would take the plant to 86 percent of its capacity.

The North Carolina Department of Environment and Natural Resources dictates that Lincoln County can only allocate 80 percent of its 3.3 million-gallons-per-day capacity. However, if the commissioners vote in favor of expanding the plant, the NCDENR would extend that number once the preliminary engineering designs have been paid for. County Manager Kelly Atkins will likely present a sewer plant expansion plan to the board next month.

Tonight’s public hearing will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the third floor of the James W. Warren Citizens Center, located at 115 West Main Street in Lincolnton.

Image courtesy of Michelle T. Bernard