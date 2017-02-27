Carpenter: Unlikely that ICE will enlist local deputies

MATT CHAPMAN

Staff Writer

A pair of memos released by the Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday outlined how President Donald Trump plans to enforce two executive orders on illegal immigration that he signed last month.

The memos, signed by DHS Secretary John Kelly, would expand the category of people classified as “priorities for removal” while also calling for 10,000 additional officers and agents at Immigration and Customs Enforcement and 5,000 more at U.S. Customs and Border Protection. In addition to beefing up those two federal agencies, the memos would also allow the ICE and CBP to resume past partnerships with local law enforcement agencies.

The 287(g) program, established in 1996 under the administration of President Bill Clinton, authorizes state and local law enforcement officers to identify and arrest people residing in the United States illegally. The controversial program had been walked back under the direction of President Barack Obama following allegations that it led to racial profiling and unlawful detainment of Latinos.

There are currently 37 law enforcement agencies in 16 states, including North Carolina, participating in the program referenced as a “highly successful force multiplier” in the memos released earlier this week. Five North Carolina sheriff’s offices, in Cabarrus County, Gaston County, Henderson County, Mecklenburg County and Wake County, have mutually signed agreements with the ICE in place. In the memos, Kelly calls for the ICE and CBP to immediately partner with all willing and qualified jurisdictions.

Lincoln County Sheriff David Carpenter said Lincoln County has never been involved in the program and added that he doesn’t expect the county to become involved this time around either.

“I don’t foresee any of my officers being deputized under the 287(g) program,” Carpenter said. “Some of the larger counties around us participate because they actually house those types of offenders, but we don’t have the room here to do that. We didn’t participate years ago and there are usually enough officers participating in other jurisdictions where if we have any problems arise then we can call on them for assistance. We would have to dedicate an officer just for that specific purpose and that’s not necessary here in Lincoln County, in my opinion.”

Currently, when an undocumented person is detained in Lincoln County, the Sheriff’s Office contacts ICE for instructions on how to proceed. However, Carpenter said those encounters are few and far between, adding that crimes committed by illegal immigrants in Lincoln County are rare.

“That is and always has been a very rare occurrence for us,” Carpenter said. “It has happened though, and whenever something like that does happen a representative from ICE will usually come apprehend that person from our jail.”